MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Walmart Canada announced it is investing an additional $32.7 million in pay increases for eligible retail hourly, salaried and health associates.

This builds on the nearly $200 million in pay increases and benefit enhancements Walmart Canada announced in 2024 to support eligible associates across supply chain and retail. These planned investments underscore the retailer's commitment to being a competitive, people-led employer in the Canadian market.

Walmart Canada announces additional $32.7 million pay investment for retail and health associates. (CNW Group/Wal-Mart Canada Corp.)

"At Walmart Canada, we believe in the power of people. Our associates, the heartbeat of our organization, are key to our success," said Venessa Yates, President and CEO of Walmart Canada. "As we continue to grow, it's our associates who are driving us forward. This investment demonstrates our unwavering commitment to support their growth through higher pay, competitive benefits, and career development programs."

The company regularly conducts compensation reviews to ensure its associates are offered competitive pay, along with some of the best benefits and career development offerings in the market.

"Our associates are our greatest asset, and investing in good jobs is key to attracting and retaining top talent," said Steve Schrobilgen, Chief Operations Officer, End to End. "When associates have access to the right tools, meaningful training, and support for their well-being, they can achieve more – for our customers, for themselves and for their futures."

Walmart Canada is a workplace where associates can build fulfilling long-term careers, supported by competitive compensation, strong benefits and a culture of growth.

The company offers a comprehensive Total Rewards package that includes:

Annual bonus aligned with company performance

Comprehensive benefit coverage including enhanced prescription drug coverage, health and dental, fertility treatment, and mental health care

Access to free and confidential 24/7 virtual care, employee assistance programs, and well-being programs through TELUS Health

A deferred profit-sharing retirement plan and a discounted stock purchase program.

In addition, Walmart Canada continues to invest in skills development and education offerings for associates who are looking to accelerate their growth, obtain in-demand credentials, or receive a degree or licensing for a specialized role. Through its Live Better U (LBU) education program, Walmart Canada covers 100% of the cost of tuition and books for courses to help associates gain future-ready skills. LBU was designed with the associate in mind by offering online, flexible programs to help them balance work, life and continuing education. To date, more than 5,700 associates have taken part in the program.

