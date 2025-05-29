MONTREAL, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada and Lufa Farms are now selling hyperlocal produce from Lufa Farms' 127,000 square-foot hydroponic greenhouse atop the Marché Central Walmart Supercentre in the store below.

This marks the first time produce from Montreal's Lufa Farms will be sold through a retailer and the first time Walmart Canada will sell produce from a store's rooftop greenhouse. Harvested on demand each morning, the rotating crops of tomatoes, cucumbers and bell peppers will be available for sale in-store in as fast as an hour after being picked.

Walmart Canada and Lufa Farms launch local produce collaboration in Montreal (CNW Group/Wal-Mart Canada Corp.) Walmart Canada and Lufa Farms launch local produce collaboration in Montreal (CNW Group/Wal-Mart Canada Corp.)

"Rooftops are one of the most underused spaces in cities – and yet they're perfect for growing food," said Mohamed Hage, founder and CEO of Lufa Farms. "Walmart has a huge network of rooftops across the country, and by transforming just one of them into a greenhouse, we're showing what's possible: fresh, local vegetables grown sustainably and sold just downstairs, the same day they're harvested. This is how we can reimagine the future of food in cities."

"Across the country, we're proud to work with local farmers and producers to bring their products to Walmart Canada's shelves. This collaboration with Lufa Farms brings that approach even closer to home by offering our customers the opportunity to purchase hyperlocal produce grown in the greenhouse above our Marché Central store," said Sam Wankowski, chief merchandising officer, Walmart Canada. "Our customers will be delighted by the local crops that are grown with more sustainable farming practices and then harvested on-demand each day - available at our every day low prices."

"We are invested in Quebec and are proud to employ more than 14,000 associates across this province. Last year alone, Walmart purchased more than $3.8 billion worth of products from more than 460 Quebec suppliers, and we're excited to add Lufa Farms to this list," says Cyrille Ballereau, vice president, operations, Walmart Canada. "It's a proud moment to see us collaborating so closely with another local Quebec supplier to bring this innovative program to market."

The project is rooted in Lufa Farms' commitment to fresh, local, responsible farming and Walmart Canada's continued focus on working with local suppliers to deliver innovative and more sustainable options for customers. According to Lufa Farms, their state-of-the-art rooftop greenhouse uses half the energy of a conventional ground-level greenhouse, recycles up to 90 per cent of its water, and relies on energy-efficient LED lighting - all while making use of underutilized urban space.

Customers in Walmart's Marché Central Supercentre can now purchase boxes of this rooftop produce grown and harvested by Lufa Farms each day, while quantities last.

About Lufa Farms

Lufa Farms' mission is to create a better food system by growing food sustainably on city rooftops and partnering with hundreds of farmers and food makers, to provide customers with fresh, local, responsible food via their online Marketplace. For more information about Lufa Farms, please visit their website.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $850 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Wal-Mart Canada Corp.

For more information: Stephanie Fusco, Walmart Canada, [email protected]