Bring the holidays home this year with Walmart's Top Toys

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Kids (and kidults) look no further this holiday season! Walmart Canada is unveiling its much-anticipated Top Toy List for 2023 which includes gifting options for every age group, interest and budget (both in-store and online via www.walmart.ca). It is no wonder Walmart is Canada's #1 Toy Shop*. This year's list includes the most-wanted toys for kids (and kids at heart!) of all ages, making it affordable, easy and fun to shop and spread cheer all season long.

Customers can bring home beloved brands such as LEGO®, Barbie, and Play-Doh, as well as the newest and most exciting, licensed brands like Pokémon, PAW Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more. Its diverse selection of essential toys comes at affordable prices guaranteed to bring a smile to all children's faces.

Relax during this holiday season, thanks to numerous shopping options and Walmart's always low prices.

As Canadians' #1 choice to save on holiday shopping**, Walmart helps the holiday budget stretch further, with all top toys available at Rollback prices throughout the season. Customers can choose to shop in-store or conveniently online at www.walmart.ca, and enjoy fast, free shipping on orders above $35.00***. Customers also have the added option to include thousands of toys in their Walmart grocery pickup or delivery order, providing a streamlined experience that brings groceries, toys and games to their doorstep in as little as two hours****. This holiday season, Walmart ensures both savings and convenience in one shopping destination.

"At Walmart Canada, we believe that every child deserves the joy of receiving toys they love, especially during the holidays," said Hilary Wingate, the Senior Director of Toys. "That's why we strive to offer a wide selection of high-quality toys at competitive prices. Our commitment to affordability extends beyond just the holiday season; it's a year-round promise. You can trust that when you shop with us, you're getting the best value for your money. Walmart Canada is here to make playtime affordable and accessible for every family."

Top Toys of 2023 include:

Gabby's Dollhouse, Gabby Cat Friend Ship ($49.97 + HST/GST)

VTech Storytime With Sunny™ - English Version ($59.97 + HST/GST)

VTech Storytime With Sunny™ - French Version ($59.97 + HST/GST)

Kinetic Sand Rainbow Cake Shoppe ($19.97 + HST/GST)

Must-Have Toys under $35.00 include:

MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Collectibles ($12.97 + HST/GST)

Squishmallows 10" Disney Hugmees ($14.97 + HST/GST)

LEGO Friends Bedroom Sets (19.86 + HST/GST)

Twister Air Party Game ($17.97 + HST/GST)

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker ($24.97 + HST/GST)

Smashers Monster Truck Surprise ($29.97 + HST/GST)

LEGO Speed Champions ($24.86 + HST/GST)

Bitzee, Interactive Toy Digital Pet and Case ($29.97 + HST/GST)

Magic Mixies Pixlings Doll ($19.97 + HST/GST)

Must-Have Toys under $50.00 include:

MEGA Pokémon Building Kit ($39.97 + HST/GST)

Cookeez Makery Oven Playset ($39.97 + HST/GST)

L.O.L. Surprise! Magic Flyers ($39.97 + HST/GST)

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Transforming Vehicle with Mighty Pups Action Figure ($42.97 + HST/GST)

Robo Blast - YCOO Robot ($44.97 + HST/GST)

Must-Have Nostalgic Toys include:

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Busy Chef's Restaurant Playset ($29.97 + HST/GST)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Pizza Fire Delivery Van ($49.97 + HST/GST)

Little People Barbie Toy Airplane ($39.97 + HST/GST)

Barbie Make & Sell Boutique Playset ($49.97 + HST/GST)

Furby Purple Interactive Plush Toy - French Version (69.97 + HST/GST)

Furby Purple Interactive Plush Toy - English Version (69.97 + HST/GST)

Nerf Elite 2.0 Double Punch Motorized Dart Blaster ($29.97 + HST/GST)

Hot Wheels Action Epic Crash Dash Set (49.97 + HST/GST)

Create your 2023 Holiday Wish list with Walmart's much anticipated Toy Digest here: https://www.walmart.ca/en/cp/toy-lookbook/3735437919009. For further updates, follow along on social media: @walmartcanada.

Spark a Miracle Campaign Returns to Spread Holiday Joy

The fifth annual Spark a Miracle campaign will launch November 1, 2023 to support Canadian children's hospitals. Walmart will donate $2 to the Children's Miracle Network, up to a maximum of $200,000, for every Walmart Teddy Bear purchased until December 31, 2023. Customers can also join in supporting this cause by donating at the checkout in store or online at www.walmart.ca.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2022 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $650 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

* NPD Toys Consumer Monitor 12 Months Ending June 2023.

** *Based on a research survey commissioned by Walmart, surveying 1,499 of randomly selected Canadian adults from August 23 to 28, 2023.

*** Min. $35 order before taxes and fees. Applies only to items shipped and sold by Walmart. See Walmart.ca for details and restrictions.

****Fees apply. Not available in select locations. Minimum order $35 before taxes & fees. Only available with grocery delivery. See Walmart.ca for details.

