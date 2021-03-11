It was announced this week that select Walmart pharmacies in Ontario are part of a government pilot program to administer the COVID 19 vaccine. Vaccinations will begin for patients aged 60-64 at select locations on Friday, March 12th. Please check Walmart.ca for a list of participating locations.

"We are ready to help get Canadians immunized against COVID-19," said Shelly Kiroff, Senior Vice President, Health and Wellness, Walmart Canada. "We have an enormous sense of pride to be part of the vaccine rollout. I'm proud that Canadians come to Walmart for all their health, wellness and pharmacy needs and now we're ready to support them with COVID-19 vaccines, too."

Walmart Canada has increased its refrigeration capacity in its pharmacy network across the country in order to do its part to help get Canadians immunized. In addition, the company has purchased a number of ultra-cold freezers to assist with the storage and handling of some vaccine formulas.

Walmart Canada is a destination for health and well-being with 337 corporate pharmacies nationwide and has an additional 68 Accès Pharma chez Walmart franchise locations in Quebec, with over 1,300 pharmacists and affiliated pharmacists across the country.

"This is a milestone, not only for every pharmacist, but for everyone who is involved in the development and delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine," said Shaimaa Ali, Walmart Pharmacist, Red Deer North Walmart Supercentre.

Ontario Walmart pharmacies offering the vaccine Friday:

Scarborough, 1900 Eglinton Ave E.

Scarborough – Morningside, 799 Milner Ave.

Scarborough Northeast , 5995 Steeles Ave E.

, 5995 Steeles Ave E. Toronto-Stockyards, 2525 St. Clair Ave W.

Toronto-Agincourt, 3850 Sheppard Ave E.

South Windsor, 3120 Dougall Rd.

East Windsor, 7100 Tecumseh Rd E.

Leamington, 288 Erie St.

Amherstburg , 400 Sandwich St.

, 400 Sandwich St. Kingston , 1130 Midland Ave.

, 1130 Midland Ave. Napanee , 89 Jim Kimmett Blvd.

About Walmart Canada:

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Walmart Canada

For further information: Adam Grachnik, [email protected]

Related Links

www.walmart.ca

