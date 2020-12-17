With many Canadians battling the unforeseen challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the one in 11 who struggle to make ends meet, donations made to a Salvation Army kettle will help the organization meet requests for assistance, which are at an all-time high.

"This has been a year like no other as our nation has struggled through one of the most difficult and painful times in memory," says Lt-Colonel John Murray, spokesperson for The Salvation Army in Canada. "COVID-19 is driving more and more individuals and families to seek help. The needs are urgent, and we have to act now. Since 2007, Walmart Canada and its customers have helped The Salvation Army provide food, shelter and clothing for vulnerable people. While demand for services has always been there, this year, the needs are greater than ever and we are truly thankful to Walmart Canada for their generous support and longstanding partnership."

Since 2007, Walmart Canada and its customers have donated more than $30 million to The Salvation Army.

"When you donate to a Salvation Army kettle you help people like me have a Christmas and new year worth remembering," says Martin, who was forced to give up his job when his wife took ill. "Your generosity shows that people still care about people."

"For more than a decade, Walmart has been a proud partner of The Salvation Army, the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services supporting our country's most vulnerable," says Nabeela Ixtabalan, Executive Vice President, People and Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada. "Like The Salvation Army, we are committed to supporting families in need and helping them live better, especially during challenging times. We invite Canadians to give generously and safely to this year's kettle campaign. Together, we can make a difference this holiday season."

With a $23 million national fundraising goal, the Christmas Kettle Campaign enables local Salvation Army units to offer necessities to struggling individuals and families. Contributions to the campaign also support The Salvation Army's life-changing programs, such as substance-use recovery, housing supports, job and life-skills training, and education classes that help people find a way out of poverty, permanently.

"For more than 135 years, The Salvation Army has provided help and hope for those in need," says Lt-Colonel Murray. "We couldn't do this without the strong outpouring of support and generosity of our donors and volunteers. In these final days before Christmas, we invite people to make a lasting impact in their community by donating to a Christmas kettle, online at SalvationArmy.ca or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY."

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army Canada gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use disorder; long-term and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps, and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

News releases, articles and updated information can be found at www.SalvationArmy.ca.

