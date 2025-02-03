TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canada braces for the economic impact of U.S. tariffs, The Salvation Army is launching an urgent appeal to help those most vulnerable to rising costs. With a 25% tariff now in effect on Canadian goods, The Salvation Army is introducing a way for donors to support their fellow Canadians without additional financial strain.

In these challenging times, donations will be needed more than ever. However, The Salvation Army understands that these tariffs will hit everyone hard – including our generous donors.

The Salvation Army Introduces "25% Donation Discount" in Response to U.S. Tariffs on Canadian Goods (CNW Group/The Salvation Army)

"These tariffs will make life harder for everyone, but especially for those already struggling to meet basic needs," said Lt.-Colonel John Murray, Territorial Secretary for Communications, The Salvation Army. "We can't ask for more, so we're asking for less."

The Salvation Army is introducing a 25% Donation Discount – so you can donate a little less than usual and still make a big difference. We hope this helps more people continue giving without taking away from themselves.

As the cost of living rises, more Canadians will turn to The Salvation Army for food, shelter, and essential services. Even smaller donations will make a meaningful impact, ensuring that no one is left behind during these challenging times.

We are there for Canadians.

Please donate today. Even if it's less.

We Encourage Donors To:

Give online: SalvationArmy.ca

SalvationArmy.ca Call our toll-free line: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769)

1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) Mail contributions to: 2 Overlea Blvd., Toronto, ON M4H 1P4

2 Overlea Blvd., M4H 1P4 Donate food items , including fresh produce, to any of our food bank locations

, including fresh produce, to any of our food bank locations Donate clothing and household items to our thrift stores across the country

to our thrift stores across the country Volunteer at any of our community service locations

Together, we can ensure that no one is left behind during these challenging times. Every donation, whether big or small, makes a real difference in the lives of vulnerable Canadians. Thank you for joining us in giving hope today.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. Operating in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries worldwide, The Salvation Army provides:

Hunger relief through food banks and feeding programs

Shelter and housing support for those experiencing homelessness

Rehabilitation programs for substance-use recovery

Long-term and palliative care services

Christmas assistance, including food hampers and toys

After-school programs, camps, and school nutrition programs

Life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking, and anger management

When you give to The Salvation Army, you invest in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

For the latest news, updates, and more information, visit www.SalvationArmy.ca.

www.SalvationArmy.ca

SOURCE The Salvation Army

Media Inquiries: Glenn van Gulik, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations, The Salvation Army Territorial Headquarters for Canada and Bermuda, 613-868-5560, [email protected]