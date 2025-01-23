The Salvation Army Calls for All Levels of Government to Consider How Trade Tariffs Could Deepen Poverty and Strain Essential Services Across Canada

Canada's largest non-governmental direct provider of social services calls for urgent consideration of tariffs' impact on the country's most vulnerable

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army is raising urgent concerns about the impact that proposed tariffs will have on vulnerable Canadians. As millions already struggle to meet basic needs, bilateral tariffs risk deepening poverty, increasing food insecurity and overwhelming social services that many rely on. It is critical that the voices of Canada's most vulnerable are not overlooked in this conversation. As policymakers meet to discuss how to respond to the proposed tariffs, The Salvation Army is urging them to ensure that the impact of tariffs on vulnerable Canadians is a central part of discussions and decision-making.

Findings from The Salvation Army's 2024 Canadian Poverty and Socioeconomic Analysis highlight key vulnerabilities that would be exacerbated by tariffs:

58% of Canadians accessing food banks are doing so for the first time, reflecting ongoing financial instability. A sharp rise in food costs—already a concern for 36% of Canadians—could push even more families to rely on emergency food services.

44% of Canadians cite housing insecurity as a major concern. Rising costs for essential goods and services, combined with economic contraction, could leave more families unable to meet their housing needs.

Parents are disproportionately affected, with:
24% of parents reporting eating less so their children can eat.
37% of parents losing access to services due to financial constraints, compared to 27% of the general population.

, with: 15% of Canadians have missed bill payments due to financial strain—a number expected to climb if tariffs increase the cost of everyday essentials.

"The ripple effects of these tariffs could place even more pressure on Canadians who are already struggling to make ends meet," says Lt.-Colonel John Murray, Territorial Secretary for Communications, The Salvation Army. "We are seeing firsthand how affordability challenges are impacting families across the country, and tariffs would only make these challenges harder to overcome. Without additional support, charities like ours will face higher operational costs, making it difficult to meet the sharp and immediate rise in demand for our services. That's why we're asking Canadians to support their neighbors by donating funds, food, and essentials, so we can continue to meet the growing demand for our services with care and compassion."

The Salvation Army is calling on all Canadians to come together and support their neighbors during this critical time. As the potential impact of tariffs looms, the need for community support is greater than ever. Donations are vital to ensuring that The Salvation Army can continue to meet the growing demand for essential services and provide hope to those who need it most.

We encourage donors to:

Together, we can ensure that no one is left behind during these challenging times. Every donation, whether big or small, makes a real difference in the lives of vulnerable Canadians. Thank you for joining us in giving hope today.

About The Salvation Army: The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance, such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

