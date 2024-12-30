The Salvation Army Thanks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada for Extending Tax Donation Deadline

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army extends heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada for the recent decision to extend the charitable tax donation deadline to February 28, 2025. This meaningful decision will have a positive and lasting impact on Canadians and the vital charitable services they support.

We are also grateful to Premier Doug Ford, Chair of the Council of the Federation, and the provincial and territorial members of the Federation for their strong support of this special request. Their collaboration underscores the importance of partnerships between governments, organizations, and communities in meeting the needs of Canadians.

"The Salvation Army is deeply appreciative of this decision, which provides our supporters with additional time to respond to donation appeals," says Lieut.-Colonel John Murray, territorial secretary for communications, The Salvation Army. "This extension allows us to continue providing uninterrupted services in over 400 communities across Canada and ensures that the most vulnerable among us receive the help they need."

As Canada's largest non-governmental provider of social services, The Salvation Army relies on the generosity of individuals, corporations, and community partners. From food security and housing to emergency disaster services and family support programs, every donation helps us fulfill our mission of offering hope and support to those in need.

We thank the Government of Canada and all our supporters for their ongoing commitment to building stronger and more compassionate communities.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and now serves in over 400 communities across the country. Through its wide range of programs and services, The Salvation Army provides practical assistance to people of all ages and backgrounds, offering hope and dignity to those in need.

News releases, articles and updated information can be found at www.SalvationArmy.ca.

A list of regional media representatives can be found at:

https://salvationarmy.ca/news-and-media/media-contacts/

SOURCE The Salvation Army

For media inquiries please contact: Major Jamie Locke, Assistant Territorial Secretary for Communications, The Salvation Army Territorial Headquarters for Canada and Bermuda, 647-684-0785