The first pharmacy clinic opens in St. Catharines, Ontario with plans to launch more in select provinces later this year.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada is proud to announce the opening of its first pharmacy clinic today in St. Catharines, Ontario, with additional clinics opening later this year. The new in-store clinic space will enhance our licensed pharmacists' ability to provide direct consultations and healthcare services within their expanded scope of practice to our St. Catharines patients, beyond dispensing medication via the pharmacy. The opening of these clinics continues to highlight Walmart Canada's commitment to enhancing access to affordable, personalized care for Canadians while delivering best-in-class patient care.

With the convenience of the pharmacy clinic and pharmacy services under one roof, patients will benefit from a one-stop-shop experience for their healthcare needs. Each of the new pharmacy clinics will be located adjacent to an existing pharmacy within a Walmart Canada store, ensuring the seamless integration of pharmacy clinic and pharmacy services. Similar to a walk-in medical clinic, they'll provide patients the ability to meet with licensed pharmacists who can treat minor ailments (UTIs, cold sores, allergies, skin conditions, etc.), conduct point of care testing (blood pressure, HbA1C, cholesterol, etc.), and offer medication management and support. Patients are welcome to schedule an appointment online or walk in.

"One in 5 Canadians don't have a family doctor or nurse practitioner they see regularly. Our Walmart pharmacy clinics will help close this gap by becoming an easy access point for our pharmacists to provide non-urgent consultations and services beyond dispensing medications," said Alex Hurd, VP Health Services. "Our goal is to help ease the strain on emergency departments and traditional walk-in medical clinics. This is a significant step for the healthcare needs of the communities we serve, and we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with affordable and accessible healthcare."

"We're excited to offer a new level of accessible healthcare to our patients," said Kiran Basra, Senior Director, Pharmacy and Field Operations. "We've been granted a unique opportunity here in Canada with the expanded scope of practice for pharmacists. By leveraging our pharmacists' expertise, we're able to make a lasting impact on our patients by providing more personalized and effective healthcare solutions so they can continue to save money and live better."

Located at the Walmart Supercentre at 420 Vansickle Road, the St. Catharines pharmacy clinic will operate Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Services provided will include:

Select minor ailment consultations (UTI, cold sores, allergies, skin conditions, etc.)

Select vaccinations and immunizations

Medication Therapy Management (MTM)

Prescription renewal

Health testing (blood pressure, HbA1C, cholesterol, etc.)

Wellness counselling (smoking cessation, lifestyle counseling, etc.)

Chronic condition management support (heart disease management, asthma and COPD management, medication reviews, etc.)

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $850 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Wal-Mart Canada Corp.

Media contact: Amanda Moss, Walmart Canada, [email protected]