As the largest corporate sponsor of Children's Miracle Network, Walmart Canada is committed to giving back to families through donations and fundraising support to help spread joy this holiday season. That's why Walmart is kicking off its Spark a Miracle fundraising campaign, today, on Giving Tuesday. Funds raised from the Spark a Miracle campaign directly benefit Children's Miracle Network Canada member hospitals and stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research.

Together, Walmart, with its customers, will help Spark a Miracle this holiday season in three ways:

Customers can donate in-store at the checkout Customers can donate online at Walmart.ca Walmart will donate $2 to Children's Miracle Network for every Walmart Teddy Bear** purchased in-store and online

Walmart's beloved Teddy Bear, who was introduced to Canadians in 2018, is featured again in this year's holiday commercial. Teddy is back spreading joy and helping to raise money for Children's Miracle Network.

"The holidays are a time of year to celebrate and to give back. Walmart Canada, with the help of an adorable bear named Teddy, is very proud to support Children's Miracle Network and provide crucial funding for children's hospitals from coast-to-coast," said Nabeela Ixtabalan Executive Vice President, People and Corporate Affairs at Walmart Canada. "Despite these challenging times, we're committed as ever to helping children live better."

In Canada, Children's Miracle Network raises funds to support 14 children's hospitals, ensuring children have access to the best healthcare possible. During the holiday season, it can be especially tough on families who are unable to spend time together at home, and even more so in the midst of the global pandemic.

"The holidays are a time when people want to feel joy. Walmart is bringing joy to Canadians through the Spark a Miracle campaign for Children's Miracle Network, raising money for children's hospitals across Canada," said Mark Hierlihy, President and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "Even during the holidays, children continue to require critical treatment and care at their local children's hospital. Now more than ever, they need the support of Canadians everywhere. We are grateful for generous partners like Walmart, their associates and customers, for all they are doing to raise money to help children."

For more than 26 years, Walmart has been a strong supporter of Children's Miracle Network, raising and donating more than $155 million for the organization. More recently, to support Canadian children and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart Canada contributed over $6.6 million for Children's Miracle Network through the "On the Frontlines to Help Kids Live Better" campaign.

About Walmart Canada Corp.

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 90,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

About Children's Miracle Network®

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support our mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit our website to learn more about our cause. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations®.

*maximum donation up to $200,000

**item numbers 30166980, 30172561 and 30172562

SOURCE Walmart Canada

For further information: For more information, high-res images, or interview requests, please contact: Kirsten Dickson, APEX Public Relations, [email protected], 705-262-6828

Related Links

https://www.walmartcanada.ca/

