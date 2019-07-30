Walmart Canada introduces its new training program for people with physical and developmental disabilities

LAVAL, QC, July 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Walmart Canada is proud to introduce today its new program for people with physical and developmental disabilities: the Quebec Vocational Trainee Program.

Having worked with local organizations for over 20 years to provide trainee opportunities for hundreds of people with physical and developmental disabilities, Walmart Canada now offers an improved and harmonized program for trainees across the province.

"We are extremely proud to be introducing this new program today and are confident that the new options available will meet the needs of numerous participants, both current and future," said Josee Monette, Vice-President, Human Resources, at Walmart Canada. "Thanks to the support of local organizations and various partners, we have developed an enhanced program that is even better suited to the realities of people with physical and developmental disabilities, providing them with an environment for social integration."

Under the new plan, all participants, supported by their local institutions (such as a health and social services establishment, non-profit organization or school), will be offered two options: paid training program or volunteer training program.

Current participants will be offered:

a volunteer trainee opportunity with a renewable contract.

New participants entering the program in replacement of current participants will be offered:

a volunteer trainee opportunity with a contract that will be renewable once, for a maximum of two years, allowing new volunteer trainees to learn new skills at Walmart and continue working with their local agencies to identify other integration opportunities.

"With this new and enhanced program, we look forward to building on Walmart's two decades of experience providing meaningful and fulfilling vocational training opportunities to individuals with physical and developmental disabilities," said Monette.



