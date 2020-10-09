Associates needed for many roles to help serve customers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada is seeking to immediately hire 10,000 new associates as the business grows and offers customers the very best shopping experience.

Now, for the first time ever at Walmart Canada, interested applicants can text 780780 to land right on the application page for a variety of roles or apply directly at walmart.ca/careers.

The hiring news follows a major $3.5 billion investment into all aspects of the business to generate significant growth and to make the online and in-store shopping experience simpler, faster and more convenient for Walmart's customers. The investment over the next five years will lead to the use of advanced technologies working alongside associates in a state-of-the-art facility to move products as quickly as possible.

"Walmart is all about people. It's our people who make Walmart special and who represent us with our customers in communities across the country," said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. "Walmart is a place where you can make the most of your talent and skills and I'm eager to welcome these 10,000 new associates to the team."

"Every Walmart store and warehouse across Canada is part of the local community. If you are looking for a way to serve your community, are customer-oriented and want to work with a winning team, we want to hear from you – just text us," said Nabeela Ixtabalan, Executive Vice President, People and Corporate Affairs. "Walmart is a great place to work and we're very proud to be able to offer new jobs to Canadians in communities across the country."

The new associates are needed for many important roles, such as:

E-commerce Store Associate – who pick items for online orders and prepare these orders for pickup and delivery to our customers

Fresh Food Associate – work in bakery, meat, produce, and dairy/frozen, take pride in sending our customers home with delicious food

Merchandising Associate – stock and merchandise products in the most attractive, easy-to-find manner so customers can find what they need right when they need it

Customer Experience Associate – our cashiers, greeters and customer service desk associates ensure customers have a great shopping experience

Warehouse Associate – pick and receive orders and prepare products for shipment to our stores and customers nationwide

Drivers – deliver our products safely and on time, every time to meet and exceed our customers' expectations

About Walmart Canada:

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving more than 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 90,000 associates, Walmart is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

SOURCE Walmart Canada

For further information: For media inquiries: Adam Grachnik, [email protected], 437-237-3497

Related Links

www.walmart.ca

