MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada announced today the 73 recipients of the Walmart Canada Associate Scholarship.

This annual initiative awards $2,000 to stand-out Walmart associates or their dependents to put towards their first year of post-secondary education. Benefits of this program are also extended to dependents of associates who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement.

Recipients were chosen based on their academic achievement, extracurricular activities, community involvement, and financial need.

"We are elated to award the Walmart Associate Scholarship to a very diverse and deserving group of students, especially during these unique times," said Nabeela Ixtabalan, Executive Vice President, People and Corporate Affairs for Walmart Canada. "We are so proud of these associates and their family members and were very impressed with all this year's applicants. Walmart takes great pride in supporting the future leaders of tomorrow."

"I'm so humbled and excited to earn this scholarship and it will definitely go a long way towards financing my studies, said Chandni Ambwani, an online grocery associate at Walmart's Delta, BC store. "As a Walmart associate, I have also developed critical skills, such as teamwork and conducting myself professionally with peers and supervisors that will help me in my journey to become a pediatric oncologist."

The Walmart Canada Associate Scholarship is available to high school students working for Walmart, or dependents of Walmart associates in our stores, distribution centres and home office, who intend to continue their education at an accredited Canadian college or university immediately following their graduation from high school.

Since 1994, Walmart Canada has awarded over 1,200 university and college scholarships, totaling more than $2.5 million Canadian students from coast-to-coast.

Walmart Canada has a variety of education programs available to associates including AdvancED – an education assistance program providing learning opportunities for Walmart Associates and their eligible family members and tuition subsides depending on the associate's position. Walmart Canada also supports associates' continued learning, available through Walmart's education resources at the Walmart Academy store, home office and online learning opportunities.

About Walmart Canada Corp.

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 90,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

SOURCE Walmart Canada

For further information: Felicia Fefer Manager, Corporate Affairs, Cell: (416) 209-6748, [email protected]

Related Links

www.walmart.ca

