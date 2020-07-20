Walmart Canada announces major $3.5 billion investment for growth and customer experience transformation.

As Walmart Canada's business grows – especially with grocery and e-commerce picking up significant momentum – Walmart will not compromise on offering the everyday low prices customers trust – both online and in-store.

The investment will also create hundreds of Canadian construction jobs and forge new partnerships with Canadian technology companies.

Reinvented, modernized "stores of the future":

Renovating over 150 stores over the next three years – over one-third of the store network

New investments are in addition to over $1 billion invested into remodeling and opening stores over the past five years

invested into remodeling and opening stores over the past five years Accelerating digitization to create "smarter stores", including:

Expanded electronic shelf labels, shelf scanners to monitor product volumes, robotics and computer vision cameras to simplify, minimize touches and maximize efficiency and accuracy



A new checkout experience to reduce touchpoints, including tap-to-pay, new bigger self-checkout and "Check Out With Me" mobile payment technology to allow associates to checkout customers anywhere in the store

Accelerating the omni offering for customers and creating thousands of new omni associate jobs

Expanding the full "Walmart Pickup" offering to approximately 270 stores – or 70% of locations – by end of 2020

Piloting "hybrid locations" – supercentres with "micro fulfilment centres" in their backroom to increase the speed of fulfilment for pickup and delivery

Investing in new technology to:

Accelerate the pickup experience, including advanced notification



Improve our fulfilment centre operations to increase speed and trackability.

Investing $1.1B to build two new distribution centres and renovating an existing distribution centre creating hundreds of construction jobs:

Vaughan, ON : A next generation 550,000 square foot distribution centre at 11110 Jane Street (400 Highway and Teston Road) slated to open in 2024:

A next generation 550,000 square foot distribution centre at 11110 Jane Street (400 Highway and Teston Road) slated to open in 2024: The facility will leverage next generation automation and technology working with Vanderlande

Surrey, BC : New 300,000 square foot distribution centre currently under construction at 19500 26 th Ave slated to open in 2022:

New 300,000 square foot distribution centre currently under construction at 19500 26 Ave slated to open in 2022: Working with Witron on the site's distribution logistics technology

Cornwall, ON : New automated systems in an existing distribution centre to manage apparel, health and beauty, and other small general merchandise items slated to go live in early 2021:

New automated systems in an existing distribution centre to manage apparel, health and beauty, and other small general merchandise items slated to go live in early 2021: The systems will feature machine learning, Cobot Technology which can work in concert with associates to improve the accuracy and efficiency of operations

Ramping up capacity in its distribution centre system through new leading-edge technologies:

New next generation warehouse management systems which are omni capable in meeting the future needs of both physical stores and e-commerce

Investing in telematics and "internet of things" sensors across over 2,200 trailers to give real-time information around the quality and freshness of its deliveries

Launching world-leading artificial intelligence software in partnership with o9 to more accurately predict and better plan volume to ensure Walmart's customers get what they want, when they want

Scaling the blockchain transportation payments platform with Toronto based DLT Labs – the world's biggest blockchain solution for transportation payments system

based DLT Labs – the world's biggest blockchain solution for transportation payments system Using new machine learning training software to support improved training and safety on the front lines of our distribution centre and fleet operations with Axonify, a Waterloo based micro-frontline learning company.

Quotes:

"Millions of customers choose to shop with us in-store and online every day – and that's a tremendous honour," said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. "Today's significant investment will position us for future growth and make Walmart Canada even better for our associates and our customers. We are doubling down on our focus on the customer experience – not just to keep up but to lead and to be the very best in Canada."

"We need to do everything we can to delight our customer every single time they choose to shop with us, whether it's online or in the store. We're challenging ourselves to be better and be relentlessly focused on excellent omni customer service and experience," said Sam Wankowski, Chief Operations Officer, Walmart Canada. "This means better stores, quicker service and doing what Walmart does best – focusing on customers, always at Walmart's everyday low prices."

"The retail business is as dynamic as ever and this investment ensures we're developing a supply chain that is the envy of the world. The better the supply chain, the quicker our customers can get the products they want. This investment will transform our supply chain and create hundreds of Canadian construction jobs along the way," said John Bayliss, Senior Vice President, Logistics and Supply Chain, Walmart Canada.

About Walmart Canada:

Walmart Canada operates a growing chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving more than 1.2 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 90,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

SOURCE Walmart Canada

For further information: For media inquiries: Adam Grachnik, [email protected], 437-237-3497

Related Links

www.walmart.ca

