Walmart Canada announces landmark $6.5 billion investment in its store and supply chain footprint, announcing dozens of new stores to be built across Canada over the next five years

First five new Supercentres will open in Alberta and Ontario by 2027.

and by 2027. New Vaughan Distribution Centre, the retailer's most advanced facility in Canada , will open in Spring 2025.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada is excited to announce a landmark $6.5 billion investment over the next five years as the company plans to further accelerate growth in Canada.

Walmart Canada will build dozens of new stores across the country, beginning with five new Supercentres in Ontario and Alberta by 2027.

The Port Credit Walmart Supercentre will open in the summer of 2025. Located in the heart of Mississauga, Ontario , this new Supercentre is thoughtfully designed with the busy customer in mind, offering Walmart's full assortment at every day low prices as the ultimate one-stop shop.

Located in the heart of , this new Supercentre is thoughtfully designed with the busy customer in mind, offering Walmart's full assortment at every day low prices as the ultimate one-stop shop. The Oakville Walmart Supercentre at Hopedale Mall will open in late 2025. This Supercentre will feature Walmart's full assortment of fresh produce, meat, frozen, dairy and bakery products alongside a robust assortment of dry grocery and broad array of general merchandise. Licensed pharmacists will also extend Walmart Canada's pharmacy and healthcare products and services to the broader Oakville community.

open in late 2025. This Supercentre will feature Walmart's full assortment of fresh produce, meat, frozen, dairy and bakery products alongside a robust assortment of dry grocery and broad array of general merchandise. Licensed pharmacists will also extend Walmart Canada's pharmacy and healthcare products and services to the broader community. Three new Alberta Supercentres are expected to open by 2027 in Calgary , Edmonton and Fort McMurray .

are expected to open by 2027 in , and . The Vaughan Distribution Centre, Walmart Canada's most advanced facility will also open in Spring 2025. We're investing in modernizing our distribution centres as part of our mission to expand, revolutionize and transform our best-in-class supply chain to better serve our associates and Canadian customers.

"Walmart Canada is on an ambitious growth journey to serve even more Canadians – better and differently than ever before. This $6.5 billion investment is the largest we've made in Canada towards expanding our footprint since we first arrived here 30 years ago," said Gui Loureiro, regional CEO, Walmart Canada, Chile, Mexico and Central America. "And as Gonzalo Gebara finishes his last few weeks as President & CEO of Walmart Canada, before returning home to Argentina, I want to thank him for his strong leadership and vision in driving these growth plans."

Prioritizing our growth agenda

As Walmart Canada looks to the future to continue delivering for customers across the country, it's teaming up with another Canadian company that's also in growth mode.

The retailer is announcing today it has signed an agreement with Canada Cartage – the country's largest provider of fleet services to buy Walmart Canada's fleet business.

"Canada Cartage has deep expertise in providing dedicated fleet services and has been serving Canadian businesses for more than 110 years," said Matt Kelly, Vice President of Supply Chain, Walmart Canada. "Through Canada Cartage we can serve customers even better and more flexibly and provide fleet employees with exciting growth opportunities at one of Canada's largest and most trusted supply chain service providers."

Today's announcements come as Walmart Canada closes off its historic $3.5 billion investment in Canada, announced in 2020, and celebrates the impact it's had over the past four years which included:

Modernizing more than 180 stores - including the transformation of its Mississauga-Square One Supercentre into its flagship location.

Four brand new stores: two new locations in Victoria, B.C (Hillside) and Montreal, QC (Marché Central) and two relocated stores in Edmonton, AB (Kingsway) and Vaughan, ON.

(Hillside) and (Marché Central) and two relocated stores in (Kingsway) and Vaughan, ON. More than $800 million invested to open the Cornwall Distribution Centre, Surrey Distribution Centre, Rocky View County Fulfilment Centre, Moncton Distribution Centre and the Vaughan Distribution Centre (opening Spring 2025).

"Across the country we're making strategic investments in our online and in-store offerings to be more relevant to more customers than ever before. From newcomers and urbanites to higher-income Canadians, more customers are choosing Walmart for their shopping needs," said Joe Schrauder, chief operations officer, Walmart Canada

Investing in associates

As a people-led, tech-powered company, investing in associates has been a critical focus for Walmart Canada. In 2024, the company invested almost $200 million in wage increases for frontline workers, as part of its journey to invest in associates' long-term success and growth through a combination of higher wages, leading benefit plans, skills training and educational opportunities.

"We're incredibly proud of how we've continued to invest in our people to help them grow with us as we better serve Canadians as a people-led, omnichannel retailer," said AnnMarie Mercer, Chief People Officer, Walmart Canada. "These investments are ongoing and an important part of how we continue to attract and retain our amazing associates to build the workforce of the future."

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $750 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Wal-Mart Canada Corp.

For more information: Sarah Kennedy, Walmart Canada, [email protected]