MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Walmart Canada announced that the company is investing an additional $46 million in pay increases and benefit enhancements for eligible supply chain associates.

This is the latest step in the retailer's journey to invest in associates through a combination of wages, leading benefit plans, skills training and education offerings at no cost to the associate.

Walmart Canada announces additional $46 million wage investment for supply chain associates. (CNW Group/Wal-Mart Canada Corp.)

Earlier this year, Walmart Canada announced over $145 million in new investments in wages for logistics, fleet and retail associates.

"Walmart Canada is people-led and we're proud to offer competitive wages and some of the best benefits plans in the Canadian market," said AnnMarie Mercer, Chief People Officer, Walmart Canada. "Investing in our people is critical to making sure we continue to attract great associates who want to stay and grow with us."

Regular compensation reviews like this are part of our strategy to invest in good jobs with attractive pay. It's no secret that our associates are our greatest asset, and one of the best ways to make sure we hire and retain the best talent is by having competitive pay and benefits for all jobs.

Wages are just one part of the total compensation offering that all Walmart Canada associates receive. Others include:

Annual bonus aligned with company performance

Comprehensive benefit coverage including enhanced prescription drug coverage, health and dental, fertility treatment, and mental health care

Access to free and confidential 24/7 virtual care, employee assistance programs, and well-being programs through TELUS Health

A Walmart discount card for savings of 10% on groceries and general merchandise sold at Walmart stores and on Walmart.ca

A deferred profit-sharing retirement plan and a discounted stock purchase program

"Walmart Canada has a best-in-class supply chain and our associates are critical to helping us serve our customers," said Matt Kelly, VP, Supply Chain, Walmart Canada. "This newest investment underlines our deep appreciation for our associates' consistent hard work and dedication."

In addition, Walmart Canada has prioritized investments in skills training and education offerings at no cost to the associate. In September 2023, the retailer announced its commitment to ensuring their associates have the skills needed for the jobs of the future. Through the Live Better U (LBU) educational program, Walmart covers 100% of the cost of tuition and books for courses that teach the skills needed to help the business succeed today and in the future. To date, over 3,000 associates have participated in this offering.

