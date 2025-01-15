TSX Symbol: WJX

TORONTO, January 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced the repayment in full of the $57.0 million in principal amount owed under its 6.00% senior unsecured debentures due January 15, 2025, along with accrued interest up to but excluding the maturity date. Wajax has deposited an amount sufficient for such repayment with Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as trustee (the "Trustee").

Payment for, and surrender of, the debentures will be processed by the Trustee through the facilities of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in accordance with its applicable procedures. Wajax used borrowings under its bank credit facility to complete the repayment.

About Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

