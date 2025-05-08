TSX Symbol: WJX

TORONTO, Ontario, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced that the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 4, 2025 have been elected as directors of Wajax. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation held on May 6, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

On a vote conducted by ballot, each of the following nine (9) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Wajax:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Leslie Abi-karam 8,671,023 94.82 % 473,308 5.18 % Thomas M. Alford 8,775,259 95.96 % 369,072 4.04 % Edward M. Barrett 6,822,251 74.61 % 2,322,080 25.39 % A. Jane Craighead 8,895,024 97.27 % 249,307 2.73 % Ignacy P. Domagalski 8,812,731 96.37 % 331,600 3.63 % David G. Smith 8,898,930 97.32 % 245,401 2.68 % Elizabeth A. Summers 8,896,115 97.29 % 248,216 2.71 % Alexander S. Taylor 6,660,508 72.84 % 2,483,823 27.16 % Susan Uthayakumar 8,643,536 94.52 % 500,795 5.48 %

Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

