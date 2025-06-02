TSX Symbol: WJX

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced the appointment of Michael Hachey as Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation effective June 2, 2025. Reporting to Iggy Domagalski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hachey will oversee the Corporation's operations, with a focus on operational excellence and building organizational capabilities.

Mr. Hachey is an experienced senior executive with a strong background in operations and leadership across various sectors, including industrial and food services, automotive and retail. Most recently, he was Chief Operating Officer, Food Service and Hospitality, for Compass Group Canada ("CGC") and previously served as its Chief Innovation Officer and as President, Eurest Support Services (ESS) North America, a division of CGC. Between 2006 and 2014, Mr. Hachey held progressively senior operating roles at Mr. Lube, including Vice President of Retail Operations, Vice President of Operations, and Executive Vice President. He began his career in the audit practice at Ernst & Young before transitioning to finance roles at Bell Canada and Labatt Breweries of Canada. Mr. Hachey holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Victoria and a Master of Business Administration from Queen's University. He is also a Chartered Accountant.

"We are very pleased to welcome Michael to Wajax," said Mr. Domagalski. "He brings with him an excellent track record of driving operational excellence across multiple industries, and we are confident he will contribute significantly to Wajax's continued success."

About Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

