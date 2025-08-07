Robust Cash Flow and Improved Leverage Driven by Inventory Optimization and Strong Cost Discipline

TSX Symbol: WJX

TORONTO, August 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced its 2025 second quarter results. All monetary amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Selected Highlights for the Second Quarter

Revenue of $547.1 million , and adjusted basic earnings per share of $0.77 , down from $568.3 million and $1.06 , respectively, in the same quarter of the prior year, due primarily to increased market pressures; (1)

, and adjusted basic earnings per share of , down from and , respectively, in the same quarter of the prior year, due primarily to increased market pressures; Gross profit margin of 19.1% decreased from 20.9% in the same period of 2024, remained flat versus the first quarter of 2025 and increased by 200 basis points from 17.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024; (1)

Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue improved to 13.8% from 13.9% in the same period of 2024, excluding the unrealized loss/gain on total return swaps in both periods; (1)

Inventory of $602.5 million decreased by $56.0 million over the prior quarter and by $147.5 million from peak levels at March 31, 2024 ;

decreased by over the prior quarter and by from peak levels at ; Cash flow generated from operations of $67.4 million compared to cash generated of $35.8 million in the second quarter of 2024; and

compared to cash generated of in the second quarter of 2024; and Leverage ratio improved to 2.35 times compared to 2.53 times at March 31, 2025 .(1)

"Inventory optimization and strong cost discipline generated robust second quarter cash flows from operations of $67.4 million, alongside another sequential quarterly improvement in our leverage ratio," said Iggy Domagalski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Inventory has decreased $147.5 million from its peak at March 31, 2024, resulting in an improved leverage ratio of 2.35 times. Management continues to execute initiatives aimed at right-sizing inventory, streamlining costs and enhancing margins."(1)

Mr. Domagalski continued, "While we experienced some year-over-year margin compression due to increased market pressures, our gross profit margin of 19.1% remained flat versus the first quarter of 2025 and improved 200 basis points from 17.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Overall profitability continues to improve, with adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA improving compared to both the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024. Looking ahead, business and economic uncertainty, particularly in relation to Canada-U.S. trade relations, remains a significant headwind. While tariffs have had a minimal direct impact on our business, they have affected some of our customers more significantly. We continue to closely monitor changing tariff policies and are proactively taking steps to ensure any direct effects on our business remain limited."(1)

(dollars in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30

2025 2024 change 2025 2024 change CONSOLIDATED RESULTS











Revenue $547.1 $568.3 (3.7) % $1,102.1 $1,050.6 4.9 % Equipment sales $176.7 $180.4 (2.1) % $347.6 $278.5 24.8 % Product support $133.4 $144.8 (7.9) % $279.8 $279.2 0.2 % Industrial parts $141.1 $147.2 (4.1) % $285.8 $302.0 (5.4) % Engineered repair services (ERS) $84.1 $85.0 (1.1) % $165.6 $169.3 (2.1) % Equipment rental $11.8 $10.9 8.4 % $23.3 $21.7 7.4 %













Net earnings $15.5 $20.6 (25.0) % $28.6 $35.4 (19.1) % Basic earnings per share(2) $0.71 $0.95 (25.2) % $1.31 $1.63 (19.4) %













Adjusted net earnings(1)(3) $16.7 $22.9 (27.2) % $31.6 $35.8 (11.5) % Adjusted basic earnings per share(1)(2)(3) $0.77 $1.06 (27.4) % $1.45 $1.65 (11.9) %













Adjusted EBIT(1) $29.4 $39.3 (25.2) % $57.4 $64.9 (11.6) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $44.7 $54.7 (18.3) % $87.9 $95.4 (7.9) %













Adjusted EBIT margin(1) 5.4 % 6.9 % (150) bps 5.2 % 6.2 % (100) bps Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 8.2 % 9.6 % (140) bps 8.0 % 9.1 % (110) bps













Cash generated from operating activities $67.4 $35.8 $ 31.5 $98.7 $28.5 $ 70.2

Outlook

Looking ahead to the second half of 2025, Wajax continues to see strong customer demand in the mining and energy sectors, with the former supported by robust equipment backlog. The broader end market environment remains challenging, with macroeconomic softness and ongoing uncertainty related to Canada-U.S. tariff dynamics.

In this environment, management remains sharply focused on optimizing inventory, managing costs and improving margins. Management believes that strong performance in these areas of focus, supported by prudent capital allocation and a solid balance sheet, will enable Wajax to generate sustainable long-term value and capitalize on future opportunities.

Dividend

The Corporation has declared a dividend of $0.35 per share for the third quarter of 2025, payable on October 2, 2025, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2025.

Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue in the second quarter of 2025 decreased $21.2 million , or 3.7%, to $547.1 million , from $568.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. Regionally: Revenue in western Canada of $249.3 million increased 3.7% from the same period in the prior year due primarily to higher mining equipment sales, including the delivery of a large mining shovel in the second quarter of 2025 with no such delivery in the second quarter of the prior year. This increase was partially offset by reduced equipment and product support sales in the construction and forestry category. Revenue in central Canada of $95.3 million decreased 1.3% from the same period in the prior year due primarily to lower equipment and product support revenue in the material handling category. Revenue in eastern Canada of $202.5 million decreased 12.5% from the same period in the prior year due primarily to lower equipment sales in the construction and forestry, and power systems categories, and reduced industrial parts and ERS sales.

, or 3.7%, to , from in the second quarter of 2024. Regionally: Gross profit margin of 19.1% in the second quarter of 2025 decreased 180 basis points (" bps ") compared with gross profit margin of 20.9% in the same period of 2024. (1) The decrease was driven primarily by reduced margins realized on equipment, industrial parts and ERS revenue due to increased market pressures. This was offset partially by higher product support margins given management's focus on margin improvement initiatives in this area of the business. Gross profit margin remained flat versus the first quarter of 2025 and increased by 200 bps from 17.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

") compared with gross profit margin of 20.9% in the same period of 2024. The decrease was driven primarily by reduced margins realized on equipment, industrial parts and ERS revenue due to increased market pressures. This was offset partially by higher product support margins given management's focus on margin improvement initiatives in this area of the business. Gross profit margin remained flat versus the first quarter of 2025 and increased by 200 bps from 17.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 13.4% in the second quarter of 2025 from 14.4% in the same period of 2024. (1) Excluding the $2.2 million unrealized gain on total return swaps (2024 – $2.6 million unrealized loss), selling and administrative expenses decreased $3.5 million compared with the same period in the prior year, due primarily to lower spending on personnel, travel and entertainment, and supplies and marketing, driven by ongoing cost saving initiatives. Excluding the unrealized gain/loss on total return swaps in both periods, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 13.8% in the second quarter of 2025, from 13.9% in the same quarter of 2024. (1)

Excluding the unrealized gain on total return swaps (2024 – unrealized loss), selling and administrative expenses decreased compared with the same period in the prior year, due primarily to lower spending on personnel, travel and entertainment, and supplies and marketing, driven by ongoing cost saving initiatives. Excluding the unrealized gain/loss on total return swaps in both periods, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 13.8% in the second quarter of 2025, from 13.9% in the same quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, the Corporation implemented a workforce reduction in response to economic conditions. A restructuring cost of $3.8 million was recognized in the quarter relating primarily to severance. This cost was recorded to the restructuring and other related costs line in the statement of earnings in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2025 .

was recognized in the quarter relating primarily to severance. This cost was recorded to the restructuring and other related costs line in the statement of earnings in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended . EBIT of $27.1 million in the second quarter of 2025 decreased $10.1 million , or 27.1%, from $37.2 million in the same period of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in EBIT resulted primarily from lower gross profit margin, lower sales volume, and a $3.8 million restructuring cost for the workforce reduction implemented during the quarter. These decreases were partially offset by cost saving initiatives. Adjusted EBIT decreased $9.9 million , or 25.2%, to $29.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 from $39.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, and adjusted EBIT margin decreased to 5.4% in the second quarter of 2025 from 6.9% in the same quarter of 2024. (1) Adjusted EBIT margin of 5.4% in the second quarter of 2025 improved from 5.0% in the first quarter of 2025 and 3.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024. (1)

in the second quarter of 2025 decreased , or 27.1%, from in the same period of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in EBIT resulted primarily from lower gross profit margin, lower sales volume, and a restructuring cost for the workforce reduction implemented during the quarter. These decreases were partially offset by cost saving initiatives. Adjusted EBIT decreased , or 25.2%, to in the second quarter of 2025 from in the second quarter of 2024, and adjusted EBIT margin decreased to 5.4% in the second quarter of 2025 from 6.9% in the same quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBIT margin of 5.4% in the second quarter of 2025 improved from 5.0% in the first quarter of 2025 and 3.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Finance costs of $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 decreased $3.5 million compared with the same quarter last year. Excluding the unrealized gain on interest rate swaps of $0.6 million in the quarter and the unrealized loss of $1.0 million in the same period of the prior year, finance costs decreased $1.9 million compared with the same quarter of 2024 due primarily to lower interest rates and lower average borrowings when considering both Wajax's bank credit facility and any outstanding debentures combined. Wajax repaid its senior unsecured debentures on January 15, 2025 .

in the second quarter of 2025 decreased compared with the same quarter last year. Excluding the unrealized gain on interest rate swaps of in the quarter and the unrealized loss of in the same period of the prior year, finance costs decreased compared with the same quarter of 2024 due primarily to lower interest rates and lower average borrowings when considering both Wajax's bank credit facility and any outstanding debentures combined. Wajax repaid its senior unsecured debentures on . The Corporation generated net earnings of $15.5 million , or $0.71 per share, in the second quarter of 2025 versus $20.6 million , or $0.95 per share, in the same period of 2024. The Corporation generated adjusted net earnings of $16.7 million , or $0.77 per share, in the second quarter of 2025 versus $22.9 million , or $1.06 per share, in the same period of 2024. (1) Adjusted net earnings in the second quarter of 2025 excludes facility closure, restructuring, and other related costs of $2.8 million after tax, or $0.13 per share (2024 - nil), and non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of $1.6 million after tax, or $0.07 per share (2024 – losses of $2.3 million after tax, or $0.11 per share). (1) Adjusted earnings per share of $0.77 in the second quarter of 2025 improved from $0.69 in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.35 in the fourth quarter of 2024. (1)

, or per share, in the second quarter of 2025 versus , or per share, in the same period of 2024. The Corporation generated adjusted net earnings of , or per share, in the second quarter of 2025 versus , or per share, in the same period of 2024. Adjusted net earnings in the second quarter of 2025 excludes facility closure, restructuring, and other related costs of after tax, or per share (2024 - nil), and non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of after tax, or per share (2024 – losses of after tax, or per share). Adjusted earnings per share of in the second quarter of 2025 improved from in the first quarter of 2025 and in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 8.2% in the second quarter of 2025 from 9.6% in the second quarter of 2024 due primarily to lower gross profit margin, partially offset by lower selling and administrative expenses resulting from cost saving initiatives. (1) Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.2% in the second quarter of 2025 improved from 7.8% in the first quarter of 2025 and 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024. (1)

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.2% in the second quarter of 2025 improved from 7.8% in the first quarter of 2025 and 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Cash flows generated from operating activities amounted to $67.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared with cash generated of $35.8 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in cash generated of $31.5 million was mainly attributable to a decrease in inventory of $56.0 million compared to a decrease of $26.8 million in the same quarter of the prior year, and a decrease in trade and other receivables of $33.3 million in the quarter compared to a decrease of $9.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year. These increases in cash generated were offset partially by a decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $48.6 million as the Corporation continued to optimize inventory levels during the quarter, compared to a decrease of $14.1 million in the same quarter of the prior year.

in the second quarter of 2025, compared with cash generated of in the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in cash generated of was mainly attributable to a decrease in inventory of compared to a decrease of in the same quarter of the prior year, and a decrease in trade and other receivables of in the quarter compared to a decrease of in the same quarter of the previous year. These increases in cash generated were offset partially by a decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities of as the Corporation continued to optimize inventory levels during the quarter, compared to a decrease of in the same quarter of the prior year. The Corporation's backlog of $524.3 million at June 30, 2025 decreased $37.0 million , or 6.6%, compared to March 31, 2025 backlog of $561.3 million . This was due primarily to lower construction and forestry orders, and lower mining backlog, driven largely by the sale of a large mining shovel in the quarter, which was in backlog at March 31, 2025 . (1) These decreases were partially offset by higher ERS orders. Backlog decreased $20.6 million , or 3.8%, compared to June 30, 2024 backlog of $544.9 million due primarily to lower material handling and industrial parts orders; this was partially offset by higher construction and forestry, and mining orders. (1) Backlog at June 30, 2025 included five large mining shovels.

at decreased , or 6.6%, compared to backlog of . This was due primarily to lower construction and forestry orders, and lower mining backlog, driven largely by the sale of a large mining shovel in the quarter, which was in backlog at . These decreases were partially offset by higher ERS orders. Backlog decreased , or 3.8%, compared to backlog of due primarily to lower material handling and industrial parts orders; this was partially offset by higher construction and forestry, and mining orders. Backlog at included five large mining shovels. Working capital of $530.7 million at June 30, 2025 decreased $45.8 million , from $576.5 million at March 31, 2025 due primarily to lower trade and other receivables, and lower inventory levels, offset partially by lower accounts payable and accrued liabilities. (1) Working capital efficiency was 25.7%, a slight decline in efficiency of 20 bps from 25.5% at March 31, 2025 due to lower trailing 12-month revenue. (1) Excluding the Corporation's senior unsecured debentures, which were repaid on January 15, 2025 , working capital efficiency was 27.1%, an improvement of 40 bps from 27.5% at March 31, 2025 . (1)

at decreased , from at due primarily to lower trade and other receivables, and lower inventory levels, offset partially by lower accounts payable and accrued liabilities. Working capital efficiency was 25.7%, a slight decline in efficiency of 20 bps from 25.5% at due to lower trailing 12-month revenue. Excluding the Corporation's senior unsecured debentures, which were repaid on , working capital efficiency was 27.1%, an improvement of 40 bps from 27.5% at . The Corporation's leverage ratio improved to 2.35 times at June 30, 2025 , from 2.53 times at March 31, 2025 . (1) The improvement in leverage ratio was due to the lower debt level driven largely by cash generated from operating activities during the quarter.

, from 2.53 times at . The improvement in leverage ratio was due to the lower debt level driven largely by cash generated from operating activities during the quarter. Effective June 2, 2025 , Michael Hachey was appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Hachey is an experienced senior executive with a strong background in operations and leadership across various sectors, including industrial and food services, automotive and retail. Most recently, he was Chief Operating Officer, Food Service and Hospitality, for Compass Group Canada ("CGC") and previously served as its Chief Innovation Officer and as President, Eurest Support Services (ESS) North America , a division of CGC. Between 2006 and 2014, Mr. Hachey held progressively senior operating roles at Mr. Lube, including Vice President of Retail Operations, Vice President of Operations, and Executive Vice President.

Conference Call Details

Wajax will webcast its Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. You are invited to listen to the live webcast on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. EDT. To access the webcast, please visit our website wajax.com , under "Investor Relations", "Events and Presentations", "Q2 2025 Financial Results" and click on the "Listen to the Webcast" link. An archive of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Notes: (1) "Backlog", "Working capital", "Gross profit margin", "Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue", "Working capital efficiency", "Leverage ratio", "Adjusted net earnings", "Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share", "Adjusted EBIT", "Adjusted EBIT margin", and "Adjusted EBITDA margin" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). See the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section later in this press release. (2) Weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust, outstanding for calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 were 21,756,066 (2024 – 21,696,986) and 22,194,175 (2024 – 22,235,115), respectively.

Weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust, outstanding for calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were 21,779,032 (2024 - 21,689,613) and 22,180,131 (2024 - 22,231,197), respectively. (3) Net earnings excluding the following:

a. after-tax non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of $1.6 million (2024 – losses of $2.3 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.07 (2024 – basic and diluted loss per share of $0.11 and $0.10, respectively) for the second quarter of 2025.

b. after-tax non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.2 million (2024 – losses of $0.4 million), or basic and diluted loss per share of $0.01 (2024 – loss per share of $0.02) for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

c. after-tax facility closure, restructuring, and other related costs of $2.8 million (2024 – nil), or basic and diluted loss per share of $0.13 (2024 – nil) for the second quarter of 2025.

d. after-tax facility closure, restructuring, and other related costs of $2.8 million (2024 – nil), or basic and diluted loss per share of $0.13 (2024 – nil) for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

The press release contains certain non-GAAP and other financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings or to cash flow from operating, investing, and financing activities determined in accordance with GAAP as indicators of the Corporation's performance. The Corporation's management believes that:

(i) these measures are commonly reported and widely used by investors and management; (ii) the non-GAAP measures are commonly used as an indicator of a company's cash operating performance, profitability and ability to raise and service debt; (iii) "Adjusted net earnings", "Adjusted basic earnings per share" and "Adjusted diluted earnings per share" provide indications of the results by the Corporation's principal business activities prior to recognizing non-recurring costs (recoveries) and non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments. These adjustments to net earnings and basic and diluted earnings per share allow the Corporation's management to consistently compare periods by removing infrequent charges incurred outside of the Corporation's principal business activities and the impact of unrealized losses (gains) resulting from fluctuations in interest rates and the Corporation's share price; (iv) "Adjusted EBITDA" provides an indication of the results by the Corporation's principal business activities prior to recognizing non-recurring costs (recoveries) and non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments. These adjustments to net earnings allow the Corporation's management to consistently compare periods by removing infrequent charges incurred outside of the Corporation's principal business activities, the impact of unrealized losses (gains) resulting from fluctuations in interest rates and the Corporation's share price, the impact of fluctuations in finance costs related to the Corporation's capital structure, the impact of tax rates, and the impact of depreciation and amortization of long-term assets; and (v) "Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA" provides the same utility as Adjusted EBITDA described above, however pursuant to the terms of the bank credit facility, is adjusted for the EBITDA of business acquisitions made during the period as if they were made at the beginning of the trailing 12-month period, and for the deduction of payments of lease liabilities. Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA is used in calculating the Leverage ratio and Senior secured leverage ratio.

Non-GAAP financial measures are identified and defined below:





Funded net debt Funded net debt includes bank indebtedness, debentures and total long-term debt, net of cash. Funded net debt is relevant in calculating the Corporation's funded net debt to total capital, which is a non-GAAP ratio commonly used as an indicator of a company's ability to raise and service debt. Debt Debt is funded net debt plus letters of credit. Debt is relevant in calculating the Corporation's leverage ratio, which is a non-GAAP ratio commonly used as an indicator of a company's ability to raise and service debt. Total capital Total capital is shareholders' equity plus funded net debt. EBITDA Net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted net earnings (loss) Net earnings (loss) before any facility closure, restructuring, and other related costs, gains/losses recorded on sale of properties, non-cash gains/losses on mark to market of derivative instruments, and change in fair value of contingent consideration. Adjusted basic earnings (loss)

per share and adjusted diluted

earnings (loss) per share Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share before any facility closure, restructuring, and other related costs, gains/losses recorded on sale of properties, non-cash gains/losses on mark to market of derivative instruments, and change in fair value of contingent consideration. Adjusted EBIT EBIT before any facility closure, restructuring, and other related costs, gains/losses recorded on sale of properties, non-cash gains/losses on mark to market of derivative instruments, and change in fair value of contingent consideration. Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA before any facility closure, restructuring, and other related costs, gains/losses recorded on sale of properties, non-cash gains/losses on mark to market of derivative instruments, and change in fair value of contingent consideration. Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA Defined as adjusted EBITDA adjusted for the EBITDA of business acquisitions made during the period as if they were made at the beginning of the trailing 12-month period pursuant to the terms of the bank credit facility and the deduction of payments of lease liabilities. Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA is used in calculating the Leverage ratio and Senior secured leverage ratio. Working capital Defined as current assets less current liabilities, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position. Other working capital amounts Defined as working capital less trade and other receivables and inventory plus accounts payable and accrued liabilities and the current portion of debentures, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position.

Non-GAAP ratios are identified and defined below:





Adjusted EBIT margin Defined as adjusted EBIT (defined above) divided by revenue, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings. EBITDA margin Defined as EBITDA (defined above) divided by revenue, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings. Adjusted EBITDA margin Defined as adjusted EBITDA (defined above) divided by revenue, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings. Leverage ratio The leverage ratio is defined as debt (defined above) at the end of a particular quarter divided by trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA (defined above). The Corporation's objective is to maintain this ratio between 1.5 times and 2.0 times. Senior secured leverage ratio The senior secured leverage ratio is defined as debt (defined above) excluding debentures at the end of a particular quarter divided by trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA (defined above). Funded net debt to total capital Defined as funded net debt (defined above) divided by total capital (defined above). Working capital efficiency Defined as trailing four-quarter average working capital (defined above) as a percentage of the trailing 12-month revenue.

Supplementary financial measures are identified and defined below:





EBIT margin Defined as EBIT divided by revenue, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings. Backlog Backlog is a management measure which includes the total sales value of customer purchase commitments for future delivery or commissioning of equipment, parts and related services, including ERS projects. There is no directly comparable GAAP financial measure for Backlog. Gross profit margin Defined as gross profit divided by revenue, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings. Selling and administrative

expenses as a percentage of

revenue Defined as selling and administrative expenses divided by revenue, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings.

Reconciliation of the Corporation's net earnings to adjusted net earnings, adjusted basic earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share is as follows:



Three months ended Six months ended

June 30 June 30

2025 2024 2025 2024 Net earnings $ 15.5 $ 20.6 $ 28.6 $ 35.4 Facility closure, restructuring, and other related costs, after tax 2.8 — 2.8 — Non-cash (gains) losses on mark to market of derivative instruments, after tax (1.6) 2.3 0.2 0.4 Adjusted net earnings $ 16.7 $ 22.9 $ 31.6 $ 35.8 Adjusted basic earnings per share(1) $ 0.77 $ 1.06 $ 1.45 $ 1.65 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.75 $ 1.03 $ 1.43 $ 1.61

(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the number of weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding were 21,756,066 and 22,194,175, respectively (2024 - 21,696,986 and 22,235,115, respectively).

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the number of weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding were 21,779,032 and 22,180,131, respectively (2024 - 21,689,613 and 22,231,197, respectively).

Reconciliation of the Corporation's EBIT to EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA is as follows:



Three months ended Six months ended Twelve months ended

June 30

2025 June 30

2024 June 30

2025 June 30

2024 June 30

2025 March 31

2025 December 31

2024 EBIT $ 27.1 $ 37.2 $ 53.8 $ 63.9 $ 86.4 $ 96.5 $ 96.5 Depreciation and amortization 15.3 15.4 30.5 30.5 62.1 62.3 62.2 EBITDA $ 42.4 $ 52.6 $ 84.4 $ 94.5 $ 148.6 $ 158.8 $ 158.7















EBIT $ 27.1 $ 37.2 $ 53.8 $ 63.9 $ 86.4 $ 96.5 $ 96.5 Facility closure, restructuring, and other related costs(1) 3.8 — 3.8 — 9.6 5.8 5.8 Non-cash (gains) losses on mark to market of derivative instruments,

excluding interest rate swaps(2) (1.5) 2.1 (0.3) 1.0 — 3.6 1.3 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3) — — — — 2.3 2.3 2.3 Adjusted EBIT $ 29.4 $ 39.3 $ 57.4 $ 64.9 $ 98.3 $ 108.2 $ 105.8 Depreciation and amortization 15.3 15.4 30.5 30.5 62.1 62.3 62.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44.7 $ 54.7 $ 87.9 $ 95.4 $ 160.4 $ 170.5 $ 168.0 Payment of lease liabilities(4)







(41.5) (40.5) (39.2) Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA







$ 118.9 $ 130.0 $ 128.7

(1) Facility closure, restructuring, and other related costs consists of costs relating to workforce reductions in response to economic conditions, incurred during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2025. (2) Non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments that are not effectively designated as hedging instruments under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), excluding interest rate swaps as their fair value fluctuations impact finance costs. (3) The change in fair value of contingent consideration relates to changes in the estimated fair value of future performance-based earnout payments relating to business acquisitions. (4) Effective with the reporting period beginning on January 1, 2019 and the adoption of IFRS 16, the Corporation amended the definition of Funded net debt to exclude lease liabilities not considered part of debt. As a result, the corresponding lease costs must also be deducted from EBITDA for the purpose of calculating the leverage ratio.

Calculation of the Corporation's funded net debt, debt, leverage ratio and senior secured leverage ratio is as follows:



June 30

2025 March 31

2025 December 31

2024 Bank indebtedness (cash) $ 0.9 $ — $ (7.4) Debentures — — 57.0 Long-term debt 275.3 324.4 283.0 Funded net debt $ 276.2 $ 324.5 $ 332.7 Letters of credit 3.9 3.9 3.7 Debt $ 280.1 $ 328.3 $ 336.3 Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 118.9 $ 130.0 $ 128.7 Leverage ratio(2) 2.35 2.53 2.61 Senior secured leverage ratio(3) 2.35 2.53 2.17

(1) For the twelve months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024. (2) Calculation uses debt divided by the trailing four-quarter Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. This leverage ratio is calculated for purposes of monitoring against the Corporation's target leverage ratio of between 1.5 times and 2.0 times, and is different from the leverage ratio calculated under the Corporation's bank credit facility agreement. (3) Calculation uses debt excluding debentures divided by the trailing four-quarter Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. While the calculation contains some differences from the leverage ratio calculated under the Corporation's bank credit facility agreement, the resulting leverage ratio under the bank credit facility agreement is not significantly different. See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

Calculation of total capital and funded net debt to total capital is as follows:



June 30

2025 March 31

2025 December 31

2024 Shareholders' equity $ 522.0 $ 514.9 $ 512.3 Funded net debt 276.2 324.5 332.7 Total capital $ 798.2 $ 839.3 $ 844.9 Funded net debt to total capital 34.6 % 38.7 % 39.4 %

Calculation of the Corporation's working capital and other working capital amounts is as follows:



June 30

2025 March 31

2025 December 31

2024 Total current assets $ 978.2 $ 1,074.4 $ 1,090.7 Total current liabilities 447.5 497.8 558.3 Working capital $ 530.7 $ 576.5 $ 532.4 Trade and other receivables (279.6) (313.9) (303.5) Inventory (602.5) (658.1) (673.1) Debentures - current — — 57.0 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 366.3 415.9 417.8 Other working capital amounts $ 14.9 $ 20.5 $ 30.6

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Corporation's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "anticipates", "intends", "predicts", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "believes", "estimates", "projects" or "forecasts", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Corporation's ability to predict or control which may cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such forward-looking statements. To the extent any forward-looking information in this news release constitutes future-oriented financial information or financial outlook within the meaning of applicable securities law, such information is being provided to demonstrate the potential of the Corporation and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Specifically, this news release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things: our continued execution of initiatives aimed at right-sizing inventory, streamlining costs and enhancing margins; our belief that business and economic uncertainty, particularly in relation to Canada-U.S. trade relations, remains a significant headwind; our close monitoring of changing tariff policies and proactive taking of steps to ensure any direct effects on our business remain limited; our outlook for the second half of 2025, including (i) our continuing expectation of strong customer demand in the mining and energy sectors, and our belief that our expectation for the former is supported by robust equipment backlog, and (ii) our view that the broader end market environment remains challenging, with macroeconomic softness and ongoing uncertainty related to Canada-U.S. tariff dynamics; our sharp focus on optimizing inventory, managing costs and improving margins – together with our belief that strong performance in these areas of focus, supported by prudent capital allocation and a solid balance sheet, will enable Wajax to generate sustainable long-term value and capitalize on future opportunities; and our objective of managing our working capital and normal-course capital investment programs within a leverage range of 1.5 – 2.0 times. These statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding: the absence of significant negative changes to general business and economic conditions; our ability to manage our business through ongoing uncertainty related to Canada-U.S. trade dynamics, including the imposition of new or changing trade tariffs; limited negative fluctuations in the supply and demand for, and the level and volatility of prices for, oil, natural gas and other commodities; the stability of financial market conditions, including interest rates; the ability of Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc. ("Hitachi") and Wajax to develop and execute successful sales, marketing and other plans related to the enhanced direct distribution relationship which took effect on March 1, 2022; our continued ability to execute our strategic priorities, including our ability to execute on our organic growth priorities, complete and effectively integrate industrial parts and ERS acquisitions, and successfully implement new information technology platforms, systems and software, such as our ERP system; the future financial performance of the Corporation; limited fluctuations in our costs; the level of market competition; our continued ability to attract and retain skilled staff; our continued ability to procure quality products and inventory; and our ongoing maintenance of strong relationships with suppliers, employees and customers. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to: a continued or prolonged deterioration in general business and economic conditions; continued or prolonged uncertainty related to Canada-U.S. tariff dynamics; new tariffs and/or counter-tariffs imposed on cross-border trade, particularly between Canada and the U.S.; negative fluctuations in the supply and demand for, and the level of prices for, oil, natural gas and other commodities; a continued or prolonged decrease in the price of oil or natural gas; the inability of Hitachi and Wajax to develop and execute successful sales, marketing and other plans related to the enhanced direct distribution relationship which took effect on March 1, 2022; a decrease in levels of customer confidence and spending; supply chain disruptions and shortages; fluctuations in financial market conditions, including interest rates; the level of demand for, and prices of, the products and services we offer; decreased market acceptance of the products we offer; the termination of distribution or original equipment manufacturer agreements; unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, our inability to reduce costs in response to slow-downs in market activity, unavailability of quality products or inventory, supply disruptions, job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); our inability to attract and retain skilled staff and our inability to maintain strong relationships with our suppliers, employees and customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Further information concerning the risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and the Corporation's business may be found in our MD&A for the year-ended December 31, 2024 (the "2024 MD&A"), which has been filed under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, under the heading "Risk Management and Uncertainties". The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Readers are cautioned that the risks described in the 2024 MD&A are not the only risks that could impact the Corporation. Risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Corporation, or currently deemed to be immaterial, may have a material effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition or results of operations.

Additional information, including Wajax's 2024 Annual Report, is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Wajax Corporation

For further information, please contact: Iggy Domagalski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected]; Tania Casadinho, Chief Financial Officer, Email: [email protected], Telephone #: (905) 212-3300