TORONTO, March 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced a federal investment of $20 million for the Somali Centre for Culture and Recreation in Toronto through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

This project will support the construction of a net-zero emissions facility that will address the needs of Toronto's Somali community and provide social, cultural and recreational services to residents in the surrounding area. When complete, the centre will be more than 100,000 square-feet and include spaces for fitness, sport, art, dance, music and social services such as newcomer support.

The federal government recognizes the importance of community spaces and remains committed to strengthening and revitalizing Canadian communities, ensuring we remain connected through common interest and shared spaces.

"With this investment, the Somali Centre will be a space where culture, connection, and support come together, ensuring a lasting place for art, recreation, and community, in a net-zero emission facility."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Canadian-Somali community is young and dynamic. We are proud of our heritage, but have lacked the spaces and infrastructure to share it. The Somali Centre for Culture and Recreation will celebrate the diversity of our great city, while also providing important services and gathering spaces for all residents."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament for York South—Weston

"The Somali Centre for Culture and Recreation is thrilled by the federal government's historic commitment to invest in social infrastructure for Black communities, as well as for all of the residents of Etobicoke and the broader Somali Canadian community across the Greater Toronto Area. Over the last 40 years, Somali Canadians have worked side by side with local leaders and policymakers to advocate for a community centre that meets the diverse needs of Toronto's Black and Muslim communities. Today's announcement marks a pivotal milestone—a distinctly Canadian rite of passage—that honors our shared heritage and truly begins preserving it for future generations.

"With this support, our long-standing dream of establishing a space for all Canadians—a place that fosters inclusion, provides vital services, and nurtures community—is finally within reach. A project of this scale and significance could only be realized in a country that values cultural diversity as deeply as Canada does. We look forward to the positive and lasting impact the Somali Centre will have on Etobicoke and beyond."

Zakaria Abdulle, Board Chairman and President, Board of Directors, Somali Centre for Culture and Recreation

The funding amount announced today is a notional allocation, and may be subject to change during the negotiation and signing of the project contribution agreement.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

Project funding is subject to the negotiation and signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

