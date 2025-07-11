SCOTCHFORT, PEI, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Abegweit First Nation is building infrastructure that will support active lifestyles and eco-tourism, after an investment of more than $5.5 million from the federal government.

The Confederation Trail System is used by thousands of Islanders and tourists each day for their active transportation needs. However, the portion of the Confederation trail system that cuts through Scotchfort is not connected to other active transportation routes in the community and does not offer access to the Hillsborough River.

The project announced today includes the construction of a 2km multi-use pathway to connect the Confederation Trail to Scotchfort, which will offer residents and visitors opportunities to explore more of the community and encourage healthy lifestyles. A floating boardwalk system will offer access to the Hillsborough River as well as an Active Transportation Visitor Centre. This Centre will serve as a respite location while offering access to kayaks and canoes and training on the safe usage of the equipment.

The revitalization of Scotchfort's active transportation infrastructure will make it easier, safer and more convenient to access the community and surrounding areas, providing meaningful benefits and creating economic opportunities for the region.

"Investing in healthy and active communities is a priority of the Government of Canada. The trail system improvements and accessible transportation hub project in Scotchfort will not only foster healthier lifestyles, it will better connect neighbouring communities to Abegweit First Nation so that visitors can explore the community and learn more about their history and culture."

Kent MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Cardigan

"This investment is an important step forward for our community. Connecting the Confederation Trail to Scotchfort's pathways and the Hillsborough River creates new ways for our people and visitors to engage with the land and water. It supports active living, cultural tourism, and our broader vision for sustainable growth in Abegweit First Nation."

Roderick W. Gould Jr., Chief of Abegweit First Nation

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $5,532,112 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund and the Abegweit First Nation is contributing $189,296 .

. Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund was launched in 2021 to provide $400 million to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

The federal government has also launched an Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada , and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

