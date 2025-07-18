VILLAGE OF GWA'YAS'DUMS, BC, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Gilford Island coastlines will be protected from the impacts of climate change and erosion after an investment of more than $3.2 million from the federal government.

Gwa'yas'dums Village (gwa-yas-dums) is a remote coastal island community that is at risk of coastal flooding and shoreline erosion due to sea-levels rising and storm surges. The current shoreline protection infrastructure was installed in the 1960's and has passed its life expectancy. This project includes two key elements: armouring the shoreline with riprap, which is human-placed rock or other natural materials used to protect shoreline structures against erosion, as well as the construction of a bio-engineered slope. These assets will increase the community's resilience by mitigating the impacts of coastal flooding to the community's critical infrastructure and essential services.

Quotes

"Investing in infrastructure to protect Canadians against current and future environmental disasters is our government's promise in action. We are working together with partners to build resiliency in our communities to address the increasing impacts of climate change across the country."

The Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors) and Member of Parliament for Esquimalt—Saanich—Sooke, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"We are profoundly proud to stand in partnership with the government on this vital initiative. This project is a tangible result of what can be accomplished when we walk together, side-by-side, in a spirit of respect and collaboration. It marks a positive step in the right direction on our shared path toward reconciliation, ensuring the Kwikwasut'inuxw Haxwa'mis people can continue to thrive in our homeland for generations to come. We have been the guardians of this territory since time immemorial, and this partnership empowers us to continue that sacred responsibility."

Hereditary Chief Rick Johnson, Ḵwiḵwa̱sut'inux̱w Ha̱xwa'mis First Nation

Quick Facts

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

to in benefits. The federal government is investing $3,272,858 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. To date, over $2.9 billion has been announced for more than 117 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

has been announced for more than 117 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe. This funding will support projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

