GALIANO ISLAND, BC, July 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Residents on Galiano Island will benefit from new transit services following an investment of $429,453 from the federal government.

With the purchase of two electric minibuses, this funding will create the first-ever transit system for the Island. This project is supporting the community's goals to provide transportation options for all Islanders, especially youth, seniors, and those with disabilities, to access local services safely and independently.

This project will help residents conduct their day-to-day activities, such as going to work, school, appointments, or visiting friends and family.

Quotes

"Public transit is integral to the well-being of every community. It helps people access essential services they rely on every day, in both urban cores and rural settings. I strongly support this federal government investment in electric busses on Galiano Island, which will help address issues that matter to islanders including improving air quality, environmental stewardship, and improving accessibility. These investments have a positive impact on many different areas of our coastal economy, including supporting small business, tourism, transit professionals, and more."

Will Greaves, Member of Parliament, Victoria, British Columbia

"A scheduled and flexible community transit system is a much needed service for the small rural Galiano Island community, given the 30 km length of the island and the concentration of services and ferry connections at the south end of the island. Our non-profit society will keep fares affordable to encourage ridership by both local residents and visitors, and using electric vehicles is environmentally sustainable and cost-effective."

Michael Hoebel, President, Galiano Island Community Transportation Society

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $429,453 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and Galiano Island Community Transportation Society is contributing $3,000 .

in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and Galiano Island Community Transportation Society is contributing . The RTSF supports the improvement and expansion of locally driven transit solutions by helping residents of rural, remote, Indigenous and Northern Communities conduct their day-to-day activities, like access services, go to work, school, medical appointments, and visit loved ones.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

Through the Capital stream, eligible applicants can apply for a federal contribution of up to $10 million to help cover the cost of capital assets, which includes purchasing vehicles, and supporting infrastructure (e.g., bus stops and charging stations).The application period for the Capital Projects Stream is now closed. Updates on future intakes can be found on the RTSF website.

to help cover the cost of capital assets, which includes purchasing vehicles, and supporting infrastructure (e.g., bus stops and charging stations).The application period for the Capital Projects Stream is now closed. Updates on future intakes can be found on the RTSF website. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the Plan, the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the Plan, the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF meets the needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Michael Hoebel, President, Galiano Island Community Transportation Society, [email protected]