Wabaseemoong Independent Nations celebrates ground breaking of a new subdivision for community members

OTTAWA, ON, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada recognizes the critical importance of safe homes for children and families to grow and thrive. Housing continues to be a pressing need across the country, disproportionately affecting Indigenous Peoples.

Today, Wabaseemoong Independent Nations broke ground on a new subdivision that will provide much-needed homes for their members. The additional space enables the building of 63 residential lots and associated roads, offering more families a comfortable place to call home.

Indigenous Services Canada is investing over $15 million to support this project at Wabaseemoong Independent Nations.

This housing project is part of a government-wide strategy aimed at addressing housing needs for First Nations, allowing partners to build sustainable, healthier, and more prosperous communities for all.

"Through partnership with Wabaseemoong Independent Nations, today's investment will create 63 new places for community members and their families, providing a safe, clean, and reliable place to call home."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"On behalf of Wabaseemoong Independent Nations, we are so proud of the work we have done as a community to get to this point, and we are very grateful for our partnership with the Government of Canada that helped us achieve this goal. Access to safe, clean, and modernized housing is a foundational need of any healthy community, and this project, along with the future phases, will ensure all membership and families have the space to grow and flourish as we strive for First Nations equity. This will not only improve the health and well-being of all our membership but is a commitment from our leadership to build a healthy and sustainable future for our youth."

Chief Waylon Scott

Wabaseemoong Independent Nations

In response to long-standing housing gaps in First Nations communities, since 2016, the Government of Canada has committed nearly $4 billion through Indigenous Services Canada for on-reserve housing.

has committed nearly through Indigenous Services Canada for on-reserve housing. Since 2016, and as of December 31, 2023 , in partnership with the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Indigenous Services Canada is supporting the construction, renovation, and retrofit of 33,790 homes on reserves, of which 22,022 are complete.

, in partnership with the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Indigenous Services Canada is supporting the construction, renovation, and retrofit of 33,790 homes on reserves, of which 22,022 are complete. Since the creation of Canada's National Housing Strategy, the government has committed nearly $43 billion to support the creation of over 151,803 new homes and the repair of over 241,133 homes. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

