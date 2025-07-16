ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Alithya is proud to announce the successful go-live of Oracle Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) at Virtua Health, a leading not-for-profit healthcare provider in southern New Jersey. The project marks a major milestone in Virtua's digital transformation journey, leveraging Oracle Cloud technologies to drive operational efficiency, financial visibility, and enterprise agility across the organization.

Virtua Health partnered with Alithya to implement Oracle Cloud ERP and SCM solutions (Oracle Cloud EPM targeted to go live August 2025) and selected Alithya as its trusted partner to lead this transformational effort throughout the organization. Alithya's proven healthcare expertise, deep Oracle capabilities, and learning & enablement strategy helped Virtua streamline operations, optimize financial planning, and empower teams with modern cloud-based tools.

"At Virtua, we are committed to creating outstanding experiences for our workforce as well as our patients," said Tom Gordon, senior vice president and chief information officer at Virtua Health. "Our partnership with Alithya empowers our teams with the leading-edge tools to continue providing exceptional care and service to our community."

The project included:

A full-scale implementation of Oracle Cloud ERP , transforming finance and procurement functions;

, transforming finance and procurement functions; Full deployment of Oracle Cloud EPM , scheduled to Go Live in August 2025 , enabling advanced planning, budgeting, and forecasting and utilizing Alithya's purpose-built healthcare cost of care analytics to drive a seamless integration of data and electronic health records (EHR); and

, scheduled to Go Live in , enabling advanced planning, budgeting, and forecasting and utilizing Alithya's purpose-built healthcare cost of care analytics to drive a seamless integration of data and electronic health records (EHR); and This successful go-live further reinforces Alithya's role as a premier Oracle partner and a leader in delivering healthcare transformation through cloud technology and organizational alignment.

About Virtua Health

Virtua Health is an academic health system committed to helping the people of South Jersey be well, get well, and stay well by providing the complete spectrum of advanced, accessible, and trusted health care services. Virtua's 15,000 colleagues provide tertiary care, including renowned cardiology and transplant programs, complemented by a community-based care portfolio. In addition to five hospitals, two satellite emergency departments, 42 ambulatory surgery centers, and more than 400 other locations, Virtua brings health services directly into communities through Hospital at Home, physical therapy and rehabilitation, mobile screenings, and its paramedic program.

Virtua has 3,000 affiliated doctors and other clinicians, and its specialties include cardiovascular and gastrointestinal health, orthopedics, advanced surgery, and maternity. Virtua is academically affiliated with Rowan University, leading research, innovation, and immersive education at the Virtua Health College of Medicine & Life Sciences of Rowan University. Virtua is also affiliated with Penn Medicine for cancer care and neurosciences, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for pediatrics.

As a not-for-profit health system, Virtua is committed to the well-being of the community and provides innovative outreach programs that address social challenges affecting health, most notably the "Eat Well" food access initiative, which includes the unparalleled Eat Well Mobile Grocery Store. Discover more at virtua.org.

About Alithya

We are trusted advisors who leverage AI and the latest technologies in our strategic consulting and digital transformation services. We help solve business challenges that enable our clients to unlock new opportunities, modernize processes, and gain efficiencies. We leverage a world-class team of passionate industry experts, AI-based IP solutions, the latest digital technologies, a solid understanding of mission critical business applications, and a partner ecosystem to accelerate results. We've built a foundation of success that includes a specialized global delivery network to provide end-to-end solutions.

We strive to make a difference. We are Alithya.

Visit us at www.alithya.com.

