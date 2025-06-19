ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Alithya Group, inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") today announced the release of its 2025 Industry Trends Reports and Analysis across three critical sectors: manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services. Each report is based on a survey of industry professionals and offers exclusive insights into the key trends, challenges, and opportunities expected to shape business conditions in the next 12 months.

From accelerating AI adoption and improving operational efficiency, to strengthening cybersecurity and modernizing in the cloud, these reports reflect insights and concerns from industry leaders who are navigating digital transformation and complex, changing economic environments. Overall, increased use of AI technologies remains a common denominator across all industries, with specific topics including using AI for supplier diversification; incorporating AI governance into the development of ethical frameworks; and understanding the use and impact of GenAI in cybersecurity attacks.

Quote by Bernard Dockrill, Chief Operating Officer at Alithya:

"By closely tracking trends across core industries, Alithya is well-positioned to help our clients navigate disruption, improve agility, and achieve their enterprise goals. From strategic consulting to guide high-impact decisions, enterprise transformation to modernize systems and processes, and business enablement powered by AI to drive sustainable growth, Alithya helps clients consider the best technology approach to innovate, optimize operations, and scale confidently in increasingly competitive markets."

Manufacturing Industry Trends: Efficiency, Resilience, and AI Integration

Manufacturers are doubling down on digital tools to boost productivity, ensure continuity, and gain competitive edge. AI, analytics, and cybersecurity are now central to strategic planning.

Operational Efficiency: 50%+ of respondents say it's their top innovation priority.

AI for Supply Chains: Nearly half are using AI to diversify suppliers and improve demand forecasting.

Cybersecurity Investments: Over 50% plan tech upgrades to mitigate growing cyber threats.

Healthcare Industry Trends: Cybersecurity, Cost Control, and Ethical AI

Healthcare leaders navigate rising cyber risks, tightening budgets, and the need for responsible AI use in patient care. Innovation is being guided by stability and security.

Cybersecurity Takes Priority: 60% cite it as the top challenge—up from #2 in 2024.

Cost Reduction Focus: 60% are actively pursuing financial efficiency measures.

AI Governance Rising: Ethical and responsible AI frameworks are gaining traction across the industry.

Financial Services Industry Trends: Cloud, AI Risk, and Automation

Firms in financial services are modernizing with caution—balancing innovation with risk management. Cloud adoption, AI oversight, and automation are shaping the path forward.

Cloud Momentum Builds: 75% are progressing with secure cloud transformation.

GenAI Risk is Real: 40% identify cybersecurity as the top concern with generative AI.

Automation Efficiency: Nearly 60% are investing in intelligent document processing to streamline operations.

As industries continue to evolve, Alithya's 2025 Industry Trends Reports equip decision-makers with the clarity and insights needed to help drive innovation, seize new opportunities, and accelerate growth in a dynamic landscape.

To download Alithya's full 2025 Industry Trends Reports, visit:

Manufacturing Trends Report

Financial Services Trends Report

Healthcare Trends Report

