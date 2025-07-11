PIERRE TURCOTTE FILES AN EARLY WARNING REPORT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSIRE SERVICES AND NOT FOR DISSEMINIATON IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Pierre Turcotte, Chair of the Board of Alithya Group inc. ("Alithya"), filed today an early warning report with respect to his holding of Class B multiple voting shares ("Class B Shares") of Alithya, as required by applicable securities laws.

On July 11, 2025, Mr. Turcotte acquired 50,000 Class B Shares from Ghyslain Rivard, also a director of Alithya, for an aggregate purchase price of $120,366.50 (the "Acquisition"). The purchase was made in the context of a sale, for estate planning purposes, of an aggregate of 100,000 Class B Shares from Ghyslain Rivard to Mr. Turcotte and Paul Raymond, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alithya, in equal parts. The price per Class B Share was $2.40733, being the volume weighted average trading price of the Class A subordinate voting shares ("Class A Shares") of Alithya on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the 20 trading days immediately preceding the Acquisition.

Before the Acquisition, a total of 7,326,880 Class B Shares and 92,653,272 Class A Shares were issued and outstanding. Mr. Turcotte personally held 315,884 Class B Shares (representing 4.31% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares) and 9387-1010 Québec inc., a company controlled by Mr. Turcotte, owned 1,468,858 Class B Shares (representing 20.05% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares). This represented, in aggregate (the "Total Class B Ownership"), 1,784,742 Class B Shares beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Turcotte (representing 24.36% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares).

Pursuant to the Acquisition, Mr. Turcotte acquired 50,000 Class B Shares, representing 0.68% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares, resulting in a Total Class B Ownership of 1,834,742 Class B Shares (representing 25.04% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares).

In addition, Mr. Turcotte personally holds 269,300 Class A Shares and 299,400 deferred share units which settle in Class A Shares (all of which are vested, but none of which can be settled within 60 days) and Triaxions Technology Inc., a company controlled by Mr. Turcotte, owns 51,400 Class A Shares.

Mr. Turcotte is exempt from the take-over bid requirements set out in National Instrument 62- 104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104"), pursuant to the "private agreement exemption" under Section 4.2 of NI 62-104. Mr. Turcotte is entitled to rely on this exemption as the Acquisition was made from a single seller and the consideration paid for the acquired Class B Shares was not greater than 115% of the value of the Class B Shares.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Mr. Turcotte (which is available under Alithya's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca), please contact:

Christine Garon

Director, Legal Affairs and

Assistant Corporate Secretary

Alithya Group inc.

[email protected]

514-285-5552

SOURCE Alithya Group inc.