Goal to standardize on one technology platform that supports operations globally and deliver excellent customer experience

MONTREAL, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Alithya Group Inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") is pleased to announce the go-live of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management (F&SCM) in both France and Spain for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and outdoor living technology.

The European implementations are the first step in Hayward's plan to standardize the company on a single platform that supports their goal of normalizing common manufacturing and distribution processes across the globe, while delivering excellent customer experience.

Hayward Quote: Eric Sejourne, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer:

"We will have improved access to real-time information that enables better decision making. With the North America rollout, we look forward to the majority of Hayward running on the same systems and using common processes to leverage data insights that support our growth and customer experience," said Eric Sejourne, senior vice president and chief global operations officer of Hayward.

Quote from John Scandar, Senior Vice President, Alithya Microsoft Practice:

"Alithya's F&SCM (financial and supply chain management) team, along with our OCM and training team, worked with Hayward to complete the go-live and drive adoption by Hayward employees across Europe," said Alithya Senior Executive, John Scander. "Alithya is proud to have signed an agreement with an international brand such as Hayward for additional deployments."

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool and outdoor living technology. With a mission to deliver exceptional products, outstanding service, and innovative solutions to transform the experience of water, Hayward offers a full line of energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment including pumps, filters, heaters, cleaners, sanitizers, LED lighting, and water features all digitally connected through Hayward's intuitive IoT-enabled SmartPad™.

About Alithya

We are trusted advisors who leverage AI and the latest technologies in our strategic consulting and digital transformation services. We help solve business challenges that enable our clients to unlock new opportunities, modernize processes, and gain efficiencies. We leverage a world-class team of passionate industry experts, AI-based IP solutions, the latest digital technologies, a solid understanding of mission critical business applications, and a partner ecosystem to accelerate results. We've built a foundation of success that includes a specialized global delivery network to provide end-to-end solutions.

We strive to make a difference. We are Alithya.

Visit us at www.alithya.com.

SOURCE Alithya Group inc.