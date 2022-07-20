Nearly $40M for tourism recovery in Quebec: Organization receives $1M in financial assistance from CED.

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, July 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is today announcing a non-repayable contribution of $1 million for Drummondville's Village Québécois d'Antan.

The aim of this Government of Canada support is to help the organization overcome the economic impacts of the pandemic and enhance its tourism experience by modernizing its product through the adoption of digital technologies. following green practices.

In concrete terms, the assistance from CED, granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, will enable the Village Québécois d'Antan to transform its client experience through the integration of creative and technological elements from Moment Factory, while preserving the history of bygone days. More precisely, CED's support will cover a portion of the costs associated with themed houses with interpretive guides and an augmented-reality play area.

The Village Québécois d'Antan (the Village), founded in 1977, is a major tourist attraction in the region. Visitors of all ages from the area and beyond can enjoy an experience of Francophone Quebec from the years 1810 through to 1930 with a tour of a reconstructed village with 70 historical buildings. There are theme-based activities such as the Village d'été, the Village hanté, the Village sucré, and the Village illuminé. The organization also provides activities for school groups and summer camps, as well as a restaurant, shop, and rooms right on site. The Village, which is in operation seven months a year, currently has 250 employees.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the health crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put various measures in place to help businesses suffering the impacts of COVID-19. The Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help organizations and businesses in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

"I am delighted that the Government of Canada is supporting tourism businesses and organizations in the Centre-du-Québec region during this time of economic recovery. We must seize this opportunity to rethink the sector's products, services, and processes. Quebecers will have the chance to test these new ideas out and, who knows, to become ambassadors for the region as national and international tourism takes off once again and regains its momentum!"

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Our government continues to be here for businesses and organizations in the tourism sector. The financial contribution granted to the Village Québécois d'Antan represents excellent news for the Centre-du-Québec region and its drawing power. Our assistance is an important step in recovery efforts to attract tourists from Canada and around the world so that everyone can discover the best tourism experiences our country has to offer. And the unique experience and activities offered by the Village Québécois d'Antan are a perfect example of this!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism is one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult time. We will also continue to emphasize safety and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back their guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector withstand the pandemic, recover, and eventually grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"On behalf of the entire team at the Village Québécois d'Antan and its board of directors, we would like to extend our warm thanks to the Government of Canada and CED for granting us $1 million to implement the first phase of our recovery project. Starting in 2023, visitors will have the chance to come and discover history in a different way thanks to the new features that will be put into place. This renewal of our tourism experience will have a major impact on the region, and on the entire tourism industry in the Centre-du-Québec region."

Guy Bellehumeur, General Manager, Village Québécois d'Antan

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.





in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of a series of CED announcements confirming investments in tourism projects in Quebec that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These strategic investments target projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry.





that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These strategic investments target projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry. The funding has been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.





CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

