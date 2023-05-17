MONTREAL, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Cleo, a Hydro-Québec subsidiary specializing in electric vehicle fleet charging, is proud to have signed an agreement with Videotron. The telecommunications company, which already operates nearly 200 electric vehicles in Montreal, will be able to optimize the performance of its fleet.

Cleo's smart platform can generate charging plans that are adapted to the needs of electric vehicles. Each EV gets enough charge for its route while power demand is lessened for the charging site, which helps reduce the company's energy costs.

A Videotron service vehicle. Photo credit: Dominic Gouin (CNW Group/Cléo)

"Cleo is proud to work with Videotron to ensure optimal and dynamic charging for its fleet. We are delighted to help the company fully benefit from the advantages of electrifying its fleet by applying energy efficiency principles. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our mission to support fleet operators from all sectors to successfully navigate their transition."

- Jeff Desruisseaux, CEO of Cleo

Through Videotron's future feedback, Cleo will be able to create even better charging plans and offer features that are adapted to the specific needs of service fleet operators. In addition, learnings will be made about opportunities to reduce energy consumption during peak periods for these types of operations to limit the impact that a large number of EVs could have on Hydro-Québec's grid.

"By adopting a fleet of electric vehicles, Videotron is actively participating in the decarbonization of transportation in Quebec and in the implementation of a sustainable economy. We are proud to be among the first companies to make a concrete contribution to this transformation, and Cleo's expertise will certainly help us make this transition a success."

- Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Québecor

About Cleo

Cleo is a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec and its mission is to accelerate the electrification of commercial vehicle fleets by supporting operators to ensure a smooth transition. From charging infrastructure design to the dynamic management of daily charging, Cleo proposes made-to-measure solutions, independent expertise and customized support to ensure charging operation reliability and a successful and sustainable energy transition. For more information, go to www.cleo.eco or visit our LinkedIn page.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Québecor Media Inc. is an integrated communications company engaged in cable television, entertainment, Internet access services, wireline telephony and mobile telephony. Videotron is a leader in new technologies, notably with its Helix entertainment and home management platform. Videotron has also been named the telecommunications company with the best customer service in Québec. As of March 31, 2023, Videotron had 1,385,600 subscribers to its cable television service and was also the number one high-speed Internet provider in Québec, with 1,691,500 subscribers to its services. As of that date, Videotron had activated 1,736,600 lines on its mobile telephone service and was providing wireline telephone service to 730,800 households and organizations. On April 3, 2023, Videotron acquired Freedom Mobile Inc. creating the fourth strong and highly competitive wireless service provider in Canada. Together, Videotron and Freedom have over 3.5 million mobile customers.

