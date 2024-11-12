MONTRÉAL, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Videotron's Canada-International wireless plan is going the extra mile by adding 28 more international destinations to its coverage area. This plan designed for travellers at home and abroad, which has yet to be equalled in Québec, now spans over half the globe with 100 destinations. True to its reputation for exceeding customer expectations, Videotron has also increased the data cap on the Canada-International plan to 45 GB.

As of today, in addition to Canada and previously included destinations such as France, England, Mexico, China, India and many others, subscribers to the Canada-International plan can now stay connected in Ecuador, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Africa, Sri Lanka and more. With Videotron, travel has never been so worry-free!

Current Canada-International subscribers will have the new destinations automatically added to their plan at no extra charge. Get the full details here.

The Canada-International plan is backed by Videotron's lifetime price guarantee: customers keep the same basic price, before discounts and credits, for as long as they keep their plan.

About Videotron

Videotron , a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is the fourth strongest and competitive wireless service provider in Canada with, as of September 30, 2024, 4,050,700 subscriber connections to its mobile telephony services. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of September 30, 2024, Videotron was serving 1,311,900 television customers, 1,734,300 subscribers to its Internet services as well as 627,500 to its wireline telephony service. Finally, Videotron has taken the coveted title of ''most respected telecommunications provider in Québec'' for the 18th time since 2006, according to Léger's 2024 Reputation survey.

