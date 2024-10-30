MONTRÉAL, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Recognizing the housing challenges faced by vulnerable seniors, Videotron is proud to announce a new partnership with Mission Unitaînés. Videotron will contribute a total of more than $500,000 to support the development and connectivity of six new affordable seniors' residences in as many cities.

"Adequate, affordable housing is a basic need for many elderly Quebecers," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "We are pleased to support Mission Unitaînés' mission of enabling seniors to age at home with dignity, regardless of financial status, and enhancing their well-being by helping them stay connected to their loved ones."

"I'm delighted that a Québec leader is joining our grand plan to create 1,000 affordable housing units for low-income seniors in 10 Québec cities," said Luc Maurice, founder and chair of Mission Unitaînés. "This multi-year donation will keep these residents connected to the rest of society at no additional cost, which is vital in today's world. I'm moved that Mission Unitaînés' vision of helping Québec seniors age gracefully is resonating with major philanthropists such as Pierre Karl Péladeau."

Addressing an urgent need

This partnership is part of Mission Unitaînés' larger plan to quickly create 1,000 affordable housing units for independent, low-income Quebecers aged 65 and older in order to help meet the surging demand.

The Videotron partnership will support residences located in Montréal, Lévis, Longueuil, Terrebonne, St-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Granby. The first is scheduled to open in 2026. Videotron's contribution includes a $300,000 cash donation and $200,000 in telecommunications services. Among other things, the money will be used to create inviting common spaces in the six buildings. Residents will also be able to stay in touch with loved ones and enjoy quality television entertainment at preferential rates, courtesy of Videotron Business.

Snapshot of Québec's senior population

According to data from the Institut de la statistique du Québec and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, compiled by Mission Unitaînés:

One in four Quebecers will be 65 or older by 2031 and nearly one in three by 2061;

Seniors over 65 are the demographic whose median income has declined the most over the past 25 years;

To ensure all Quebecers have quality housing and can age with dignity, 620,000 units need to be added by 2030, which means doubling the pace of housing construction.

About Mission Unitaînés

Mission Unitaînés is dedicated to building quality, affordable housing for low-income Québec seniors. With the support of the federal and provincial governments, municipalities and key partners, and the expertise of Luc Maurice, founding president of Groupe Maurice, it works to ensure that all Quebecers can live in comfort and dignity as they age. A home is a basic human need. By addressing this need, Mission Unitaînés is helping to build a more inclusive and compassionate society.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. With the acquisition of Freedom Mobile Inc., Videotron became Canada's fourth strong and competitive national mobile carrier. As of June 30, 2024, Videotron and Freedom had a combined total of 3,918,600 mobile lines. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of June 30, 2024, Videotron had 1,321,900 subscribers to its television service, 1,722,500 subscribers to its Internet service, and 643,400 connections to its wireline telephony service. In Léger's 2024 Reputation survey, Videotron was ranked the most respected telecom provider in Québec for the 18th time since 2006.

