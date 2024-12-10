Victims of sexual abuse committed by François Lamarre, a former minor hockey coach in Greenfield Park, may receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation pursuant to Judgment approving class action settlement

John Cormier v. The late François Lamarre and Ville de Longueuil (505-06-000024-203 and 505-17-013648-235)

LONGUEUIL, QC, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - On December 10, 2024, the Quebec Superior Court approved a class action settlement of up to $10.5 million dollars for the benefit of the individuals sexually abused by François Lamarre over a period of decades (up until December 31, 2001).

Kugler Kandestin LLP, the lawyers handling the class action for Lamarre's victims, are extremely pleased with the decision, which states that the settlement "offers Members a high level of individual compensation, in the upper range of out-of-court settlements in similar matters. It varies according to the severity of the damages suffered, regardless of the number of claims deemed eligible (...) following a simple, efficient, respectful and strictly confidential adjudication process" [unofficial translation].

François Lamarre's victims and the victims' estates are strongly encouraged to contact the lawyers Me Pierre Boivin ([email protected] / 514-360-8881) and Me Emily Painter ([email protected] / 514-360-3462), who are available to answer Members' questions and help them fill out their Claim Form. Communication with these lawyers is free of charge and completely confidential. There is a deadline by which claims must be filed, after which time victims lose their right to benefit from this excellent settlement agreement.

SOURCE Kugler Kandestin

For further information: Please contact the attorneys for the victims: Me Pierre Boivin, [email protected], Me Robert Kugler, [email protected], Me Emily Painter, [email protected], Me David Stolow, [email protected]; Kugler Kandestin LLP, 1 Place Ville Marie, suite 1170, Montréal (Québec) H3B 2A7, Telephone: 514-878-2861, Fax: 514-875-8424