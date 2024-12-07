FOR PLAYERS WHO WERE ABUSED AS MINORS WHILE PLAYING IN THE QMJHL

MONTREAL , Dec. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Take notice that the Superior Court of Québec has authorized the filing of a class action on behalf of all victims of abuse suffered while they were minors playing in the QMJHL, regardless of whether the abuse was committed by another player, a coach, or any other person involved in the league.

The class action seeks monetary compensation for the harm suffered by the victims, in addition to $15 million in punitive and exemplary damages.

You don't have to do anything at this stage if you want to benefit from this class action. If you don't do anything, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the class action or any settlement, should one be reached.

If you wish to exclude yourself from this class action, such that you will not benefit from a favourable judgment and/or settlement, if any, you must notify the Clerk of the Superior Court of the District of Québec, before March 7, 2025 at 11:59 p.m., in accordance with Article 580 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

Class members are invited to contact the group's lawyers for more information on the class action and to find out about their rights. Communications are free, confidential, and protected by professional secrecy:

Mtre. David Stolow, [email protected]

Mtre. Robert Kugler, [email protected]

Mtre. Claudia Giroux, [email protected]

Kugler Kandestin, S.E.N.C.R.L.

1 Place Ville-Marie, Suite 1170

Montréal, Québec, H3B 2A7

Tel. (514) 878-2861/ Toll-free: 1-844-999-2861

Fax: (514) 875-8424

www.kklex.com

The Court has authorized the use of pseudonyms to identify Class members (other than the Plaintiff, who has chosen to disclose his name) in connection with the proceedings, exhibits or any other document filed with the Court, in order to preserve their anonymity.

Please be advised that this is an abbreviated notice authorized by the Court. Class members are encouraged to consult the full notice, which contains additional information, on Class counsel's website: www.kklex.com (under the "Class Actions" "Ongoing Cases" tab).

ATTENTION: This notice does not concern the action brought by Daniel Carcillo, Garett Taylor and Stephen Quirk against the CHL, the QMJHL, the Ontario Hockey League, the Western Hockey League and their teams (file CV-20-00642705-00CP) (the "Carcillo Case") concerning the systemic abuse suffered by players playing in these leagues.

This notice has been authorized by the Honourable Jacques G. Bouchard, Judge of the Superior Court of Québec.

___________________________ 1 Now known as the Québec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

