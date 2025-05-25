Quebec Superior Court Renders Historic Judgment, Condemning the Attorney General of Quebec to pay $164 Million

MONTREAL, May 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Kugler Kandestin is proud to announce that the Quebec Superior Court has maintained a class action instituted on behalf of approximately 24,000 individuals whose constitutional rights were knowingly violated by the Quebec government. The Judgment awards $7,000 in compensation to individuals who were arrested and illegally detained for longer than the maximum delay permitted by law prior to appearing before a Justice of the Peace.

The Criminal Code requires governments throughout the country to ensure that individuals who are arrested are not detained for more than 24 hours before appearing in Court. This rule safeguards the right to liberty and the presumption of innocence, two fundamental rights guaranteed to everyone by the Quebec and Canadian Charters. From 2015 - 2020, the Quebec government failed to allow appearances on Sundays or on statutory holidays, with full knowledge that such a system would result in illegal detentions and in the violation of the fundamental rights of thousands of Quebecers.

"This judgment marks a long-overdue recognition of the harm suffered by thousands of marginalized individuals," said attorneys Robert Kugler, Alexandre Brosseau-Wery, and Eva Richard, who were part of the team that led the case, along with Jean-François Benoit and Sophie-Anne Décarie, who are all honoured to have played a role in securing long-awaited justice for so many.

For more information on the class action, please contact one of the lawyers :

Sophie-Anne Décarie

medecarie@avocatsgatineau.ca



Jean-François Benoît

[email protected]

Robert Kugler

[email protected]



Alexandre Brosseau-Wery

[email protected]

Éva Richard

[email protected]

For class members, please call Kugler Kandestin, attorneys, at 514-878-2861 and ask for the extension for the Makoma class action.

SOURCE Kugler Kandestin

For media, please contact Me Robert Kugler at 514-360-8882 or Me Alexandre Brosseau-Wery at 514-360-8865.