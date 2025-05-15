John Cormier v. The late François Lamarre and City of Longueuil (505-06-000024-203 and 505-17-013648-235)

LONGUEUIL, QC, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Further to the settlement agreement reached by the parties and approved by the Court in this class action, victims of sexual assaults perpetrated until December 31, 2001 by François Lamarre, a former minor hockey coach in Greenfield Park, and the estates of these victims, have until June 17, 2025 to submit a claim form in order to obtain compensation.

To assist victims with completing their form, a question-and-answer (Q&A) session, hosted by John Cormier, a victim of François Lamarre and the representative of this class action, is available for viewing on the website of Kugler Kandestin LLP, the law firm representing victims in this class action. In this Q&A session, Me Pierre Boivin and Me Emily Painter of Kugler Kandestin answer frequently asked questions, explain the claims process and remind victims that the claim process is strictly confidential.

Victims and estates of François Lamarre victims are invited to view the Q&A session and are strongly encouraged to contact lawyers Me Pierre Boivin ([email protected] / 514-360-8881) and Me Emily Painter ([email protected] / 514-360-3462) for assistance with their claim form. Communications with these lawyers is free and completely confidential.

Victims who do not submit their claim form to [email protected] by June 17, 2025, will lose their right to benefit from this excellent settlement.

For further information:

Please contact the attorneys for the victims:

Me Pierre Boivin, [email protected]

Me Emily Painter, [email protected]

Me Robert Kugler, [email protected]

Me David Stolow, [email protected]

Kugler Kandestin LLP

1 Place Ville Marie, suite 1170

Montréal (Québec) H3B 2A7

Telephone: 514-878-2861

Fax: 514-875-8424

SOURCE Kugler Kandestin