Viability, fluidity and optimization: Pie-IX railway bridge project structural works underway

MONTREAL, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The MPA has kicked off structural work on its Pie-IX rail bridge rehabilitation project. Scheduled for December 2025, the project works will ensure the long-term viability of the rail link, improve supply chain fluidity, increase rail capacity and optimize the flow of goods on the Port's rail network.

The project in brief

Spanning Pie-IX Blvd. north of the Port Road, the Pie-IX railway bridge is a key infrastructure at the core of the Port of Montreal's rail network. Currently comprising three rail tracks, the structure is under heavy strain to accommodate growing rail transport needs, and requires major work on its foundations and decks. With a budget of $42.41 million, the project involves restoring the aging infrastructure, adding a fourth track to the structure to create a rail link that is 200 metres long, and building three rail storage tracks for the Lantic sugar refinery. These three storage lanes will make it possible for Lantic to increase its sugar-car storage capacity and boost production to meet demand from companies in Quebec and Ontario.

Last March, the Government of Canada announced an investment of up to $16.75 million to the MPA for this project under the National Trade Corridors Fund.

"We are proud to invest in our infrastructure and make a vital commitment to strengthen our supply chain and ensure the sustainability of our facilities," said Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority. "These investments will not only improve fluidity and service in our logistics network, but also support businesses and the logistics ecosystem to benefit all citizens in Quebec and the rest of Canada."

Project objectives

Assure the long-term viability of a strategic asset essential to the Port's freight capacity

Increase the Port's rail capacity

Support the growth of Lantic, which has a $200 million investment plan to increase its annual refining capacity by 80,000 tonnes

investment plan to increase its annual refining capacity by 80,000 tonnes Achieve workforce savings and reinforce modal interconnection across port territory

Ensure the safety of rail operations at the site

Contribute to reducing environmental impact by promoting rail freight transport over road transport

Next steps

Until November 2024, the MPA will be working on the bridge structure – i.e., building retaining walls, installing caisson piles, reinforcing existing abutments and installing anchors, followed by installing the new rail tracks on the Lantic site.

Structural project works will be completed in 2025, with commissioning of the new railway bridge scheduled in autumn.

The project works will be carried by Pomerleau.

More details are available on our web page.

