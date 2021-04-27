MONTRÉAL, April 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) invites the public to watch its 2021 Annual Public Meeting (APM) to be aired on May 27, 2021, at 4 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

As part of the APM, VIA Rail will report to Canadians on its performance, financial results and projects for 2020, an unprecedented year for the Corporation due to the consecutive crises it faced.

As the COVID-19 pandemic persists and to continue to follow recommendations from public health authorities, this year's edition will not be broadcast live.

VIA Rail Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Françoise Bertrand; President and Chief Executive Officer, Cynthia Garneau; and Chief Financial Officer, Marie-Claude Cardin will be presenting as part of the 2021 Annual Public Meeting pre-recorded session, which will be available on VIA Rail's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Video | VIA Rail's 2021 Annual Public Meeting



How: Visit VIA Rail's Facebook page or YouTube channel



When: Thursday, May 27, 2021

4 p.m. (ET)

We want to hear from Canadians

This year, once again, the public will be able to submit their questions to VIA Rail by visiting its Annual Public Meeting page.

When: April 27 to April 30 and May 14 to May 17

Answers to the most frequently asked questions will be published on May 27, 2021, on the Annual Public Meeting page.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2005. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail .

Follow VIA Rail

Twitter @VIA_rail

Facebook viarailcanada

Instagram @viarailcanada

VIA: the blog

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

For further information: Source: Ben Marc Diendéré, Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer, VIA Rail Canada; Media Relations, VIA Rail Canada, 1 877 393-8787, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.viarail.ca/

