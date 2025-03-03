VIA RAIL LAUNCHES LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEER APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM IN NORTHERN MANITOBA

WINNIPEG, MB, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) is proud to announce the launch of its Locomotive Engineer Apprenticeship Program (LEAP) in Northern Manitoba, offering a unique opportunity for individuals in the region to start a rewarding career in the rail industry. As VIA Rail continues its long-term modernization efforts—including the procurement of a new fleet for its long-distance, regional, and remote routes—this program ensures the company has a highly skilled workforce ready to support the future of passenger rail in Canada and keep communities connected.

A Vision of the Future, a Career on Track

With 24 months of paid training, the LEAP program is designed to attract a diverse group of candidates, including those in mid-career transitions, career changers, and individuals looking for long-term, stable employment in an exciting and essential role in the transportation industry. With this program, VIA Rail is not only investing in its future workforce but also in the growth and development of local communities such as Thompson, Gillam, The Pas, and surrounding areas, as well as Indigenous communities.

The LEAP program offers:

24-month paid apprenticeship: Selected candidates will earn while they learn, starting September 2025 .

Selected candidates will earn while they learn, starting . Job security and stability: Graduates of the program will have the opportunity to build a long-term career with VIA Rail.

Graduates of the program will have the opportunity to build a long-term career with VIA Rail. Training in Northern Manitoba : Apprentices will be based in Thompson , with on-the-job training in The Pas and Gillam .

Apprentices will be based in , with on-the-job training in and . Diversity and inclusion: VIA Rail strongly encourages applications from individuals of all backgrounds, particularly from Indigenous and Northern communities.

Awareness Sessions for Interested Candidates

To help potential applicants understand the program, VIA Rail will be hosting in-person awareness sessions in Winnipeg and Thompson, Manitoba:

Winnipeg : March 5 and 6, at VIA Rail's Winnipeg Station, from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM (123 Main Street, Winnipeg )

and 6, at VIA Rail's Winnipeg Station, from – and – (123 Main Street, ) Thompson : March 20 , at Best Western Hotel, from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

These sessions will provide insights into the training process, career opportunities, and the role of locomotive engineers at VIA Rail. VIA Rail representatives will be available to answer questions and guide interested applicants through the application process.

How to apply

Applications for the September 2025 cohort open on March 3, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online at careers.viarail.ca. The application period will remain open until April 4, 2025.

For more information about the program, eligibility criteria, and the application process, visit corpo.viarail.ca/leap.

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada, and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadian passengers. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2023 and has been awarded eight Safety Awards and two Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada in the past 10 years. For more, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en.

