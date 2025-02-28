MONTRÉAL, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - This afternoon, VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) launched a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to find a co-development partner for its Dorval hub project.

With the launch of this RFQ, VIA Rail is seeking to meet two needs. First, investment in the Dorval station is needed to continue offering passengers facilities that meet their needs.

These investments are also an opportunity for VIA Rail to advance the next phase of a project aimed at better integrating its operations with the public transit services of the Greater Montréal area, in one location, to offer passengers a more seamless experience.

As part of its VIAction 2030 strategic plan, VIA Rail aims to become a leader in integrated mobility. This project is part of that ambition, with the goal of integrating the various operators in the metropolitan region on a single site in the west of the island of Montréal.

For this project, VIA Rail will work closely with the ARTM to ensure that the development of this station benefits the entire transit ecosystem of the Greater Montréal area.

Interested partners have until May 9, 2025, to submit their interest in participating in this RFQ.

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada, and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadian passengers. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2023 and has been awarded eight Safety Awards and two Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada in the past 10 years. For more, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en.

Follow VIA Rail

Twitter @VIA_rail

Facebook: viarailcanada

Instagram: @viarailcanada

VIA: the blog

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

Information: [email protected]