07 Sep, 2023, 13:30 ET
MONTRÉAL, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada Inc. (VIA Rail) is pleased to announce the reintroduction of two round trips between Toronto and Ottawa and one round trip between London and Toronto, starting this October.
"The ongoing progressive introduction of VIA Rail's 32 new trainsets is already yielding positive results, as recent increases in equipment availability, coupled with intense recruitment and training efforts, are now allowing us to reintroduce these high-demand frequencies," said Mario Péloquin, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to strike a balance between meeting our passengers' evolving travel needs and deploying our limited resources, we remain committed to offering the most convenient, accessible and sustainable service to the highest number of Canadians."
Returning frequencies
Passengers can start booking their trips on train 82/83 as of today and on the other returning frequencies over the next week.
|
Route
|
Schedule
|
Resuming date
|
82
London – Toronto
|
1 daily trip, every day but Sunday
|
Tuesday, October 24
|
83
Toronto – London
|
1 daily trip, every day but Saturday
|
Tuesday, October 24
|
644
Toronto – Ottawa
|
1 daily trip on Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Friday, October 27
|
646
Toronto – Ottawa
|
1 daily trip on Thursday, Friday, Sunday
|
Thursday, October 26
|
43
Ottawa – Toronto
|
1 daily trip on Monday, Friday, Sunday
|
Friday, October 27
|
647
Ottawa – Toronto
|
1 daily trip on Friday and Sunday
|
Friday, October 27
|
*
|
To accommodate those changes, the Saturday trip on train 44 will be cancelled starting October 28.
To accommodate those changes, the Saturday trip on train 44 will be cancelled starting October 28.
