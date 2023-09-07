MONTRÉAL, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada Inc. (VIA Rail) is pleased to announce the reintroduction of two round trips between Toronto and Ottawa and one round trip between London and Toronto, starting this October.

"The ongoing progressive introduction of VIA Rail's 32 new trainsets is already yielding positive results, as recent increases in equipment availability, coupled with intense recruitment and training efforts, are now allowing us to reintroduce these high-demand frequencies," said Mario Péloquin, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to strike a balance between meeting our passengers' evolving travel needs and deploying our limited resources, we remain committed to offering the most convenient, accessible and sustainable service to the highest number of Canadians."

Returning frequencies

Passengers can start booking their trips on train 82/83 as of today and on the other returning frequencies over the next week.

Route Schedule Resuming date 82 London – Toronto 1 daily trip, every day but Sunday Tuesday, October 24 83 Toronto – London 1 daily trip, every day but Saturday Tuesday, October 24 644 Toronto – Ottawa 1 daily trip on Friday, Saturday, Sunday Friday, October 27 646 Toronto – Ottawa 1 daily trip on Thursday, Friday, Sunday Thursday, October 26 43 Ottawa – Toronto 1 daily trip on Monday, Friday, Sunday Friday, October 27 647 Ottawa – Toronto 1 daily trip on Friday and Sunday Friday, October 27

* To accommodate those changes, the Saturday trip on train 44 will be cancelled starting October 28.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional, and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over five million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded ten Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2007. For more, visit the "About VIA Rail" section at www.viarail.ca.

Follow VIA Rail

Twitter @VIA_rail

Facebook: viarailcanada

Instagram: @viarailcanada

VIA: the blog

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

For further information: [email protected]