HIGHLIGHTS

The new 641 early-morning frequency will be launched Monday to Thursday between Ottawa and Toronto , for passengers wishing to arrive in Toronto before 9 a.m.

and , for passengers wishing to arrive in before Train 644, currently offering 3 departures a week between Toronto and Ottawa , will now be offered every day.

MONTRÉAL, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada Inc. (VIA Rail) is pleased to announce the enhancement of services between Ottawa and Toronto with the introduction of several new departures.

An Eagerly Awaited Early Departure

As of May 27, 2024, the new 641 early-morning frequency will be introduced, operating between Ottawa and Toronto from Monday to Thursday. Train 641 will be leaving Ottawa at 4:19 a.m. for arrival in Toronto at 8:48 a.m., with stops in Kingston, Belleville, Cobourg and Port Hope.

"In recent months, stakeholders and frequent passengers from Eastern Ontario have emphasized the significance of early-morning VIA Rail services for their communities, and we took great care to listen and act on this feedback," said Mario Péloquin, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"This is why we are looking forward to offering this option for passengers who wish to travel to Toronto before 9 a.m., whether for business or leisure. We hope, and are confident, that they will answer the call and help us make this new frequency a success."

You can find the complete 641 timetable below:

Train 641 Schedule Station Departure Time Ottawa 4:19 a.m. Fallowfield 4:38 a.m. Smiths Falls 5:05 a.m. Brockville 5:35 a.m. Kingston 6:18 a.m. Belleville 7:00 a.m. Cobourg 7:35 a.m. Port Hope 7:44 a.m. Toronto 8:48 a.m.

It is important to note that over the coming months, VIA Rail will be closely monitoring the public response to this new early-morning departure and will implement adjustments as necessary, based on ridership and actual use.

More Midday Flexibility

In addition, train 644, which previously operated from Friday to Sunday, will now run every day, also as of May 27, to offer passengers more midday travel options and therefore greater flexibility.

Passengers can start booking their trips on these new departures as soon as April 29, 2024.

VIA Rail remains committed to always finding the balance between meeting our passengers' travel needs and deploying our limited equipment and staff to provide service to the highest number of Canadians.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional, and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over five million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded ten Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2007. For more, visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

Follow VIA Rail:

X (Twitter) @VIA_rail

Facebook: viarailcanada

Instagram: @viarailcanada

LinkedIn: VIA Rail Canada

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

For further information: [email protected]