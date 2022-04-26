Vezgo is designed to make it easier to connect financial technology apps with cryptocurrency institutions and wallet data by reducing integration lead times by up to 80% and enabling a quick and efficient integration. End users can connect to over 40+ exchanges and wallets to retrieve balances, holdings and transactions making it the easiest way for people to connect their crypto accounts to any app. Vezgo makes every connection return the exact same data formatting, giving the application unmatched reliability and data consistency.

"We're growing rapidly and onboarded international clients regularly. We're confident that Vezgo will quickly establish itself as the standard aggregation engine for cryptocurrency institutions," stated Billy Kawasaki, General Manager of Wealthica.

About Wealthica & Vezgo :

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors with a complete view of their financial data. It offers investors and financial advisors a dashboard that provides a complete view of their financial data. Through the Wealthica dashboard app and Vezgo API, Wealthica serves more than 50 000 users and aggregates more than $15 billion dollars worth of assets, including crypto holdings, stocks and bonds, real estate, and more. Wealthica supports more than 200 financial institutions including many cryptocurrency institutions. Vezgo, the cryptocurrency API, is designed to complement the powerful aggregation technology behind Wealthica and allows an easy method of connecting crypto institutions to projects and Fintech apps.

