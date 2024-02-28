Partnership will provide Canadian agencies and advertisers with access to Vevo's premium ad inventory to capture music fans nationwide

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, TELUS announced a new partnership with Vevo to become its direct ad sales representative nationally, enabling Vevo to bring its extensive music video content and enhanced advertising opportunities to the Canadian market. Leveraging TELUS' extensive reach, this collaboration enables Vevo, the world's leading music video network, to offer advertisers a vast library of premium music video content on major Connected TV (CTV) platforms and streaming services, including YouTube, Apple TV, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio, Google TV, and Roku.

Vevo logo (CNW Group/TELUS Communications Inc.)

"Our direct ad sales partnership with Vevo marks an exciting entry into Canada's advertising space, with a focus on providing exceptional value for local brands and media agencies," said Dwayne Benefield, Chief Product Officer at TELUS. "Leveraging this collaboration, advertisers can connect with viewers in a meaningful way through Vevo, and maximize the impact of their advertising strategies in the Canadian market."

This partnership offers opportunities for advertisers to elevate their strategies and connect with their audiences through influential music videos on multiple platforms across Connected TV, mobile and desktop. Brands and agencies will reach their target audience more effectively by leveraging first-look opportunities, including premieres, programming sponsorships, and linear channel takeovers. Through Vevo's monthly reach of more than 10 million Canadians, advertisers can now engage with consumers watching culturally relevant content, featuring stars like Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Drake.

"TELUS' extensive reach and expertise in the Canadian market makes them an ideal partner for Vevo. We have been expanding our distribution footprint in Canada, especially on CTV, where we see continued growing viewership," said Rob Christensen, EVP, Global Sales, Vevo. "Vevo's library of over 800,000 music videos provides advertisers with both an engaging environment and access to hard-to-reach, coveted audiences, such as Gen Z and cord-cutters."

For more information about TELUS, visit www.telus.com and Vevo at www.vevo.com .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $20 billion in annual revenue and over 19 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS' global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 32 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive healthcare and wellbeing solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS' strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering nearly 70 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.7 billion, including 2.2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us at @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About Vevo

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world – when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Pluto TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, Amazon Freevee, Apple TV, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, Google TV, Android TV, Cox, ViX, Plex, Hulu Live, and Vewd.

