TELUS and Welch's forge groundbreaking 10-year deal, setting new standards for food industry compliance and supply chain innovation

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods and Welch's have joined forces in a groundbreaking 10-year partnership that will transform how food companies manage regulatory compliance and supply chain transparency. This landmark deal establishes a new paradigm for data-driven decision making transparency based on crop insights from soil to harvest in the global food industry. As a leading provider of agricultural technology solutions in North America behind the continent's only manufacturer indemnified label database, TELUS brings proven expertise to this initiative, positioning both companies at the forefront of food security innovation.

Welch's logo (CNW Group/TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods)

This first-of-its-kind deployment will create a cutting-edge compliance foundation, enhancing supply chain transparency and streamlining food production operations while preparing for regulatory requirements across international markets.

"At Welch's, we're focused on the future of food production and operational excellence," says Steve LeMoine, Chief Information Officer at Welch's. "We're proud to partner with TELUS to pioneer this innovative compliance solution for the food industry. As digital transformation accelerates, this infrastructure will enhance our ability to meet today's regulatory standards and scale with confidence for tomorrow's needs. Manual processes alone won't cut it. Automated compliance validation is essential to boost productivity, increase resilience and ensure we stay ahead."

The innovative solution leverages TELUS's proprietary agricultural database and advanced analytics to deliver automated validation, custom rules management and real-time compliance monitoring throughout Welch's supply chain operations.

"As food systems grow more complex, the need for transparency, traceability and trust has never been greater," says John Jansen, Vice President, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods. "This partnership with Welch's reflects our commitment to helping the industry trace ingredients more accurately, ensure product quality and meet rising regulatory standards with confidence. It's about building a stronger foundation for food systems that are trustworthy, resilient and ready for the future."

The agronomy and compliance platform represents an enhancement to traditional workflows, streamlining previously manual processes while providing unprecedented confidence in data analysis accuracy. This technology breakthrough opens new markets for food companies seeking global expansion while maintaining the highest regulatory compliance standards.

The platform will be deployed in phases, supporting Welch's extensive network of over 700 grape growers across the United States. With Welch's products sold in over 40 countries, this partnership creates a blueprint for companies operating in multiple markets to strengthen compliance and traceability frameworks.

For more information about TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods, visit telus.com/agcg .

For updates on Welch's innovation initiatives, visit welchs.com .

About TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods

TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods is a leading global provider of digital solutions and data insights that help connect food and consumer goods producers to consumers. With a global team, we serve customers in more than 50 countries, offering integrated solutions for analytics, data, supply chain management, trade promotion, and farm and livestock production management. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods is helping connect customers with the right tools and information at the right time to grow their businesses in a more informed, agile, and sustainable way so that, together, we can improve the communities where we live and work. For more information, please visit telus.com/agcg and follow TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods on LinkedIn.

About Welch's

Welch's is proudly owned by a cooperative of U.S. family farmers. Best known for its iconic Concord grape juices, jams, jellies, and spreads made with grapes grown on their farms, Welch's is a trusted leader in fruit-based food and beverages. Our purpose of nourishing through the goodness of fruit is at the heart of everything we do.

Founded in 1869, Welch's has spent more than 150 years bringing real fruit flavor to families around the world. Today, the Welch's portfolio includes a wide variety of juices, sparkling fruit beverages, jams and jellies, fruit snacks, fresh fruit, and more, crafted with a range of fruits to meet the needs of all families. Whether enjoyed at breakfast, in lunchboxes, or during celebrations, Welch's products bring real fruit goodness to everyday moments.

Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Welch's is committed to quality, innovation, and creating long-term value for its grower-owners. Learn more at www.welchs.com .

For more information, please contact:

Amy Turner

TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods