Available now in B.C. and coming soon to Alberta and Quebec, Wi-Fi 7 delivers unmatched reliability, faster speeds and greater capacity with award-winning sustainably designed hardware

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS is bringing next-generation internet connectivity to Canada with the launch of Wi-Fi 7, delivering speeds up to four times faster than Wi-Fi 6. Now available in B.C. and coming soon to Alberta and Quebec, new customers on TELUS PureFibre Gigabit plans and above, and existing customers who upgrade to eligible speed tiers can experience faster Wi-Fi speeds, significantly lower latency, and the ability to seamlessly connect more devices at the same time. TELUS' Wi-Fi 7 hardware's award winning design is made with 65 per cent recycled plastic, blending form and function and helping reduce environmental impact.

"The launch of Wi-Fi 7 is a game-changer for connected homes across Canada underscoring our commitment to delivering an unparalleled internet experience," said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-president and President, TELUS Consumer Solutions. "By combining cutting-edge, sustainable designed hardware with the unmatched power of our fibre technology, we're enabling Canadians to enjoy faster, more reliable and future-ready internet so they can stay ahead in today's digital world."

Improved performance

Wi-Fi 7 takes your home internet experience to the next level, delivering speeds up to four times faster than Wi-Fi 6 to keep up with everything your household does online – whether you're streaming movies in 4K, gaming with friends, or running a smart home full of connected devices. With advanced Multi-Link Operation (MLO), your devices can connect across multiple Wi-Fi bands at once, helping reduce lag and keeping your connection smooth, even when everyone's online at the same time. Wi-Fi 7 also ensures faster, more reliable performance in every room, making it the perfect solution for homes and hybrid workspaces.

PureFibre advantage

TELUS is the only major provider in Western Canada offering 100 per cent fibre optic connection right to your home, delivering symmetrical speeds and uploads up to five times faster than cable network providers. With Wi-Fi 7, customers can unlock the internet's full potential with faster, seamless performance.

Award-winning design

Winner of both 2025 Red Dot Awards for design and sustainable design , the new Wi-Fi 7 router is built with at least 65 per cent recycled plastic and comes in packaging that is plastic-free and made from 90 per cent recycled cardboard – making TELUS a sustainability leader in designing internet hardware for the circular economy. Designed from the ground up to be long-lasting, the Wi-Fi 7 internet router features a durable matte finish to minimize wear and tear, a modular construction for easy repair, and is part of TELUS' refurbishment program to promote reuse, significantly extending its lifespan.

The new hardware will also integrate seamlessly with the TELUS Connect app for easy setup and control, with additional features and integration with the TELUS SmartHome+ app coming later this year. As internet usage in Canadian homes continues to grow with more smart devices being added each year, TELUS is investing in future-ready technologies that keep customers connected.

In the future, TELUS plans to bring Wi-Fi 7 to even more communities across Canada. For more information about availability and pricing plans, visit telus.com/wifi

