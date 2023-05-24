MONTREAL, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's Veterans and their families need to know that they are supported by their fellow Canadians, and their Government. Veterans Affairs Canada has made it a priority to provide the services and benefits Veterans need where they are needed as we acknowledge their service and the support provided by their families.

Today at the Old Mission Brewery, Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced investments that will further support Veterans through a variety of Veteran focused projects. These projects will address homelessness, help retrain transitioning Veterans, and support employment, while advancing mental health and important research. A special focus will be placed on investments to support women, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans, as well as their families.

The Veteran and Family Well-being Fund (VFWF) was launched by Veterans Affairs Canada in 2018. It provides grants and contributions to organizations for new or innovative research, Veteran and Veteran serving initiatives and projects that support the well-being of Veterans and their families. This year, 21 projects have been approved totaling $6M over three years. Between 2018 and 2023, the VFWF held five calls for applications resulting in $42.6M in funding awarded to 77 organizations to implement 123 initiatives.

"Veterans Affairs Canada ensures that Veterans receive the services, programs and benefits they have rightly earned. But we don't do it alone. Across the country, organizations have developed innovative programs that enhance the well-being of Veterans and their families. The projects we are funding today help Veterans in a wide variety of ways, including addressing homelessness, retraining, employment, mental health, and research, along with supporting women, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans as well as their families."

Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"I am truly honoured and grateful to be part of this initiative that will help better address the needs of Veterans and their families. My study will focus on Veteran women, who face unique challenges throughout their lives. By identifying factors associated with their mental health outcomes, help-seeking needs and preferences, I hope to contribute to the development of improved services and interventions, and ultimately, to their well-being."

Deborah Da Costa, PhD, Psychologist, Scientist at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre and Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine at McGill University

« The Old Brewery Mission Sentinel program, which assists Veterans experiencing homelessness or precariousness to permanent and safe housing, was created in 2017. The mere existence of this program is a guarantee of success, because no Veteran should be left homeless. We are grateful for the confidence placed in us by Veterans Affairs Canada, which is once again demonstrated by its financial support."

James Hughes, President and Chief Executive Officer

