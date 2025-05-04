OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Yesterday, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon.

Prime Minister Luxon congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. The leaders discussed deepening trade and commercial ties between Canada and New Zealand. They also agreed on the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

