MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada today announced Venessa Yates would become its new President and Chief Executive Officer, in the coming weeks and pending authorizations.

"Venessa is a tremendous retail leader with experience in multiple countries and functions," said Guilherme Loureiro, Regional CEO, Walmart Canada, Chile, Mexico and Central America. "She is the right person to continue to drive Walmart Canada's growth trajectory and its transformation to become the country's leading omnichannel retailer."

Venessa Yates appointed as President and CEO of Walmart Canada (CNW Group/Wal-Mart Canada Corp.) Steve Schrobilgen is joining Walmart Canada as Chief Operating Officer, End to End, overseeing Operations, Supply Chain, Real Estate and Format, pending authorizations (CNW Group/Wal-Mart Canada Corp.)

Yates has worked with Walmart since 2016. Most recently, she served as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Walmart+, the company's membership program. With a wealth of retail experience, Venessa has assumed various leadership positions at prominent retailers worldwide, such as Walmart, Woolworths, and ALDI Stores.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Walmart Canada team," said Yates. "The Canadian business, with its 100,000 associates and impressive 30-year history, has always been a source of pride. We're currently in growth mode and I'm excited about our future."

The company announced that after a long and impressive 25-year career at Walmart, Gonzalo Gebara, the current Walmart President and CEO, will be leaving the company at the end of February in order to return to Argentina to be with his family and pursue other interests.

During his time with Walmart Canada, Gebara has played a critical role in accelerating Walmart Canada's transformation towards becoming the leading omnichannel retailer in the country.

"I want to personally thank Gonzalo and his family for their 25 years of service," said Loureiro.

In addition to Yates, the company announced that Steve Schrobilgen is joining the company as Chief Operating Officer, End to End, overseeing Operations, Supply Chain, Real Estate and Format, pending authorizations.

Schrobilgen currently serves as the Senior Vice President, Business Unit Leader for Walmart in the Western U.S., a role he assumed in 2023. Over his 35-year career with Sam's Club and Walmart, Schrobilgen has demonstrated exceptional leadership and operational expertise. His commitment and results-driven approach propelled him through a series of increasingly senior roles at Sam's.

Since joining Walmart U.S. in 2023, Steve continues to lead with a focus on driving operational excellence, developing high performing and energetic teams while delivering financial results across key areas of the business. Known for his integrity and high standards, he fosters trust and credibility while inspiring associates to embrace growth and innovation.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $750 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Wal-Mart Canada Corp.

Media contact: [email protected]